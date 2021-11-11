Watch: ONE Championship newcomer Rittewada Petchyindee's highlight reel

Highly credentialed Muay Thai fighter Rittewada Petchyindee is set to make his ONE Championship debut on November 12 at ONE: NEXTGEN II. He's slated to face streaking bantamweight Saemapetch Fairtex in the main event of the 6-bout card.

The level of achievement Rittewada has under his belt has allowed him to debut against arguably the number one fighter in the division. Rittewada's achievements include Channel 7 Stadium champion, WMC Muay Thai World champion and world champion of the prestigious Lumpinee stadium. Rittewada is eyeing a knockout in an attempt to take the number one contender spot and face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O.

In this YouTube video by Muay Thai Scholar, we see Rittewada's sharpened fundamentals whilst training for his fights. The Petchyindee fighter masterfully translates his solid grasp of the basics into crushing effect during his bouts. His counters are sharp and precise. His blows are calculated with concussive effect. His marvelous teep kick reminds us of Muay Thai great Samart Payakaroon's.

See the full highlight reel here:

Rittewada faces Saemapetch for a possible shot at ONE Championship gold

Serving as the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN II this Friday, November 12, Rittewada will face Saemapetch. The fight could have serious implications as the winner may get a title shot against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O.

In a preview video uploaded by ONE Championship on YouTube, Rittewada had this to say about his ONE debut:

"I'm here to show my talent. I'm here to show my skills. ONE has all the great fighters and I'm here to show the world I'm the best."

The ONE newcomer won't have an easy task ahead of him, however, as he faces a highly dangerous Saemapetch. Saemapetch, riding a three-fight winning streak, is on the verge of rematching champion Nong-O. This main event bout is a Muay Thai lover's dream. The highly powerful Saemapetch will test his might against the crafty fundamentalist in Rittewada. Be sure to tune in.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Jack Cunningham