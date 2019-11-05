MMA News: Colbey Northcutt, Sage’s sister, all set to make her debut in ONE Championship

Anwesha Nag 05 Nov 2019, 19:55 IST

Colbey Northcutt

Colbey Northcutt is ready to step back into the world of MMA after her solo professional outing two years ago.

She happens to be the elder sister of another ONE Championship and former UFC fighter, Sage Northcutt. Under UFC, Sage used to be quite a popular name, with high-profile fights being booked for him. He won 6 and lost 2 for the promotion before he became a free agent and signed with ONE Championship. He made his debut in May this year, but has been beaten by Cosmo Alexandre in 29 seconds.

MMA Junkie reported on the debut of Colbey Northcutt.

Colbey Northcutt set to make big debut

With an impressive career in the amateur scene, Northcutt had started off poorly as a pro in LFA 14 against Courtney King in 2017. But prior to that, she had three submission wins and one decision victory as an amateur against the likes of Amy Coleman, Brandi Cobos, Ashley Cannon, and Jessica Martinez. Her only loss was against Brooksie Bayard in a split decision result.

Northcutt suffered a second-round TKO loss in that bout against King and has stayed away from the cage ever since.

Two years later, she is all set to reappear in a Flyweight fight against Indonesian fighter, Putri Padmi. Just like Northcutt, Padmi too has only one pro outing so far, in which she lost to Dwi Ani Retno Wulan via unanimous decision under the ONE banner.

The fight will take place at ONE Championship 104 on November 22 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Although under ONE, the fight is tagged as a Flyweight bout, the weight mark is 135-pound, which is equivalent to women’s Bantamweight mark in UFC and every other promotion.

The ONE Championship 104 lineup includes:

Amir Khan vs. Ev Ting

Maira Mazar vs. Tiffany Teo

Xuewen Peng vs. Alex Silva

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Muhammad Imran

Chen Lei vs. Troy Worthen

Ahmed Mujtaba vs. Rahul Raju

Colbey Northcutt vs. Putri Padmi