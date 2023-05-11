ONE Championship news roundup (May 10)

Welcome to today's edition of the daily Sportskeeda ONE Championship News Roundup, where we present the promotion's most important stories.

We’ll be discussing Stamp Fairtex and her interim atomweight world title shot, Tye Ruotolo hinting at his brother’s transition to MMA, and Sage Northcutt planning to revisit an old rivalry.

#3 Stamp Fairtex is 'ready anytime' for Ham Seo Hee

Stamp Fairtex claimed an impressive victory over Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 and she is now setting her sights on a new target in Ham Seo Hee.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has previously announced that a ONE interim women’s atomweight world title will be established as the promotion gives the division’s titleholder, Angela Lee, and her family all the time that they need away from competition.

Over the past couple of months, no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee earned her spot in the planned interim world title showdown by defeating Japanese star Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8. This past weekend, no.1-ranked Stamp took a huge win by stopping Alyse Anderson in her US debut.

With their matchup all but set, the Thai star was asked when she would want to fight Ham for the interim world title.

Stamp answered simply by saying:

“I’ll leave it up to Chatri. I’m ready any time.”

#2 Tye Ruotolo says twin brother Kade Ruotolo will transition to MMA by end of year

Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother Kade have been running through the competition in grappling and fans are speculating about when they will make their transition to MMA.

At ONE Fight Night 10, Tye won his third consecutive match in ONE Championship, taking out the much larger and longer Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision in their submission grappling showdown.

With another display of dominance in the sport, the American grappling phenom was asked when he will transition to mixed martial arts.

Tye Ruotolo said:

“I think my brother is going to transition before me, for sure. He wants to fight everyday, so I think he’ll definitely make the transition by the end of the year.”

While Tye still has a couple of targets in grappling before seriously considering a move to MMA, Kade Ruotolo could be closer to making the transition in ONE Championship. Kade is set to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9.

Should he successfully defend his belt for a second time, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him dip his toes in MMA.

#1 Sage Northcutt hoping to revisit planned fight against Shinya Aoki

Sage Northcutt made a successful return to action after four years and is looking to stay active by revisiting an old rivalry.

‘Super’ Sage took out Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba in under a minute with a slick submission at ONE Fight Night 10 this past weekend.

Following his win, the 27-year-old shared what he thought was next for him.

Sage Northcutt said:

“I did have a fight set up with Shinya Aoki. I think that will be a super exciting one. Looking at my finish now, I think my grappling has improved a lot. I got to show some grappling. He’s a great grappler, I think that would be a real exciting match.”

Northcutt and Shinya Aoki went back and forth on social media last year and were supposed to clash. Unfortunately, the American had an unexpectedly tough battle with COVID-19, which further delayed his return to action.

Now healthier than ever and with an improved grappling game, ‘Super’ Sage wants to test his skills against one of the best MMA grapplers in the world in Aoki.

