"Which grappling martial art comes up on top? " - ONE Championship polls fans on Judo, Wrestling, Sambo, and BJJ

ONE Championship recently asked fans which grappling martial art is the best? Judo, Wrestling, Sambo, or Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu? On Instagram, ONE shared a post with the following caption:

"Which grappling martial art comes up on top?"

ONE Championship has fighters who have won world titles in many of these disciples. World champions Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, Mikey Musumeci, Kade and Tye Ruotolo, and Shinya Aoki all compete in ONE, in addition to the others.

The post got a response from undefeated ONE Championship Russian fighter Murad Ramazanov, who commented:

"Greco-Roman wrestling."

Former ONE world champion Vitaly Bigdash commented:

"Combo freestyle & grappling … this base."

[Photo Credit: ONE Championship on Instagram]

Russian-born Bigdash will be challenging for the middleweight title against Dutch double champion Reinier de Ridder in the upcoming main event of ONE 159 on July 22.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SUBMITS welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov to retain his ONE middleweight crown Who's NEXT?!



#ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Reinier de RidderSUBMITS welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov to retain his ONE middleweight crownWho's NEXT?! Reinier de Ridder 🇳🇱 SUBMITS welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov to retain his ONE middleweight crown 👑 Who's NEXT?!#ONEFullCircle #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/jueMo6DGrN

Reinier de Ridder talks ONE Championship middleweight title fight

The double champion is on top of the world right now. Reinier de Ridder holds two titles in two weight classes and his last title defense was against the reigning welterweight champion.

His next bout will be a middleweight title defense against former champion Vitaly Bigdash. In an interview with ONE, Reinier de Ridder commented on the upcoming bout. He spoke about his opponent and said:

“[Bigdash] takes his time, picks his shots. There are a lot of single shots on the feet which is smart sometimes. His shots are pretty straight, pretty clean. But he’s predictable, and he gets tired very easily... He’s going to be tired by the end of the first. And he is going to be done by the end of the second.”

The Dutch champion boldly predicts that he will finish the former champion in the main event of ONE 159. However, De Ridder is not happy with just two titles. He has also called out for a heavyweight title shot against Arjan Bhullar.

Speaking to ONE, he explained:

“I’ve been saying this for too long now. But come on, give me a shot at heavyweight. I hope [to get] Bhullar. Bhullar is an interesting matchup. I can’t say too much about my prediction right now, but I’m very confident in what I do, of course.”

Arjan Bhullar's next heavyweight title fight is expected to be against undefeated interim champion Anatoly Malykhin. The fight is not yet scheduled though.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship puts the SQUEEZE on "The Burmese Python," choking out Aung La N Sang in Round 1 to claim the ONE Middleweight World Title! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



How to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX bit.ly/HowToWatchInsi… Reinier De Ridderputs the SQUEEZE on "The Burmese Python," choking out Aung La N Sang in Round 1 to claim the ONE Middleweight World Title! #InsideTheMatrix How to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX Reinier De Ridder 🇳🇱 puts the SQUEEZE on "The Burmese Python," choking out Aung La N Sang in Round 1 to claim the ONE Middleweight World Title! #InsideTheMatrix #WeAreONE #ONEChampionshipHow to watch ONE: INSIDE THE MATRIX 👉 bit.ly/HowToWatchInsi… https://t.co/QM6CEbKUls

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far