ONE Championship Results: Full Results from Fire and Fury, video highlights, and more

ONE Championship: Fire and Fury

ONE Championship went to the Mall of Asia arena in Manila, the Philippines yet again for their Fire and Fury MMA event.

The Men's Strawweight Championship was on the line as Joshua Pacio defended his title against Alex Silva. There were a number of other big fights, with Eduard Folayang notably part of the co-main event.

The main event saw Joshua Pacio avoid the knee strikes thrown at him and avoided the takedown attempts made by Silva. Silva did, however, still manage to take him down to the ground a couple of times, but Pacio managed to dominate the fight for the most part. It was a knee strike that was thrown by Pacio that completely stunned Silva and almost saw the fight end then and there.

The co-main event, on the other hand, saw quite an upset as Eduard Folayang was not able to defeat Peter Buist. The former Lightweight Champion was taken down via a combination of kicks and armbars, which saw him lose. The contest was close by the former title contender was not able to win, with a possible title fight sliding further away from him.

MMA Fight — Joshua Pacio defeated Alex Silva via Split Decision – for Men's Strawweight Championship

MMA Fight — Pieter Buist defeated Eduard Folayang via Split Decision

MMA Fight — Danny Kingad defeated Xie Wei by Unanimous Decision

Muay Thai Fight — Petchdam Petchyindee Academy defeated Momotaro via Majority Decision

MMA Fight — Shoko Sato defeated Kwon Won Il via Submission (Rear Naked Choke, Round 1, 4 minutes and 5 seconds)

MMA Fight — Tatsumitsu Wada defeated Ivanildo Delfino by Unanimous Decision

Muay Thai Fight — Anne Line Hogstad defeated Alma Juniku by Majority Decision

MMA Fight — Lito Adiwang defeated Pongsiri Mitsatit via Submission (Kimura, Round 1, 3:02)

MMA Fight — Gina Iniong defeated Asha Roka by Unanimous Decision

Muay Thai Fight — Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym defeated Chris Shaw via Unanimous Decision

MMA Fight — Jomary Torres vs. Jenny Huang was ruled a No Contest