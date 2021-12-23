ONE Championship: Jhanlo Sangiao gets confidence boost after securing his debut victory 

The highly-anticipated debut of Jhanlo Sangiao in ONE Championship is finally over. The 19-year-old fighter scored a first-round knockout win over Paulus Lumihi at ONE Championship's most recent event, ONE: Winter Warriors II. The victory served as a much-needed morale booster moving forward in his young career.

The debut bout opened Sangiao's eyes to what it is like to be competing on an international stage after participating in a few local fights in the Philippines. In an interview with the local media in the Philippines, 'The Machine' said:

"This win boosts my confidence even more since I already know what it's like to be inside the cage. It was just my debut so I’m just getting the feel of everything but I was doing my best to keep up."

Sangiao is among the next generation of exciting fighters coming out of Team Lakay. He also carries the pressure of being the son of Team Lakay's founder, Mark Sangiao.

More than competing in ONE Championship, he finds the experience to be a great way to create a stronger bond with his father. He added:

"It was our bonding experience. When I’m in the gym, he teaches me and just being together while also being with the family at home."

Jhanlo Sangiao has been training with experienced ONE Championship fighters for a long time

Jhanlo Sangiao was practically born to be a fighter and he grew up watching his father compete. The youngster has witnessed the journeys of numerous Team Lakay fighters in ONE Championship and will have learned a lot in the process.

The 19-year-old Filipino fighter has shared that his MMA skills have been sharpened by training alongside former ONE Championship titleholder Kevin Belingon and former Brave CF champion Stephen Loman. He said:

"I always spar with fighters at the same weight division like Stephen Loman and Kevin Belingon. I spar with all of them but it is more on the fighters in the same division during the training camp like Jeremy Pacatiw. Training with them gave me confidence."

