ONE Championship: Jhanlo Sangiao looks to bank on his striking in beating Paul Lumihi

Jhanlo Sangiao is set to make his much-awaited debut in ONE Championship, where he will be going up against Paul Lumihi. 'The Machine' is the son of Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao and is looking confident heading into the bout in ONE: Winter Warriors II this December 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

One Sports @OneSportsPHL FIVE DAYS TO GO before teen phenom Jhanlo Mark "The Machine" Sangiao 🇵🇭 takes on Indonesia's "The Great King" Paul Lumihi!



Watch ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II on December 17, 8:30 p.m. on One Sports. FIVE DAYS TO GO before teen phenom Jhanlo Mark "The Machine" Sangiao 🇵🇭 takes on Indonesia's "The Great King" Paul Lumihi!Watch ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II on December 17, 8:30 p.m. on One Sports. https://t.co/LGyItYIg5I

Sangiao is set to be one of the youngest fighters to step inside a ONE Championship cage and is unfazed by the fact that he will be going up against competitors who are above his age.

According to Sangiao:

“I think he’s the oldest fighter I’ve faced,” Sangiao said of Lumihi, who is 14 years older that him. “I’ve faced older men in the amateurs but not this old, they’re like 28. But I feel like youth is an advantage of mine. I feel like I’m stronger, I’m younger and I can beat him.”

Leading to this fight, Sangiao has already been doing his homework and sees his edge over his Indonesian opponent.

“Based on what I’ve seen, he’s more of a striker but he tends to struggle when the fight hits the mat, he either gets submitted or gets punished on the ground. But it doesn’t matter, wherever this match goes, I feel like I can take him on. But of course, I don’t want to be overconfident,” Sangiao said.

Jhanlo Sangiao has his skills sharpened by the best strikers in ONE Championship

As the son of Team Lakay founder Mark Sangiao, Jhanlo grew up surrounded by fighters from different disciplines. The Filipino-based stable was initially known as a breeding ground for Wushu fighters before turning into MMA.

Over the years, Team Lakay has explored going into kickboxing and grappling. This led to producing champions from different sports and Sangiao had first hand education from the best fighters in the Philippines.

Team Lakay has produced titleholders in ONE Championship such as Honorio Banario, Geje Eustaquio, Kevin Belingon, Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio. Sangiao considers himself lucky to be sparring with world class athletes at an early age.

Looking at his opponent in Paul Lumihi, he already considers himself as the better stand-up fighter.

"Of course I am the better striker. I feel like I have the edge over him in a lot of stuff. I’m younger, much more powerful and I get to train with some of the best strikers in the world. World champions like Joshua Pacio, I get to train with Danny Kingad and of course my sparring partner is the most lethal striker in ONE Championship in Kevin Belingon.”

With this in mind, Sangiao hopes to finish his fight early in Team Lakay fashion but he will take a win whichever means possible in his ONE Championship debut.

Also Read Article Continues below

“That’s why I am confident that I am better than him at striking,” Sangiao said. “Anything can happen, but of course I want to get that bonus whether that submission or knockout. When that opportunity comes I’ll be taking it."

Edited by David Andrew