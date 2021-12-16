Watch: ONE Championship previews Kingad vs. Akhmetov

Serious title implications can arise on December 17 at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II. The main event will feature an epic clash between two rising contenders on ONE's flyweight roster.

Team Lakay's rising contender Danny 'The King' Kingad is one win away from seeing a title shot. In his way, however, is the man he should have faced two years ago, former ONE flyweight champ Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov.

The pair were supposed to fight each other in the semifinals of ONE Championship's Flyweight World Grand Prix. However, due to an unfortunate injury, Akhmetov was forced to withdraw.

After many delays in the years that followed, the matchup is finally set for December 17 and the stakes couldn't be higher.

In a YouTube video released by ONE Championship, the Asian promotion profiled this matchup between a classic striker and a talented grappler.

Despite Team Lakay being mostly known for their kickboxing, Kingad is one of the more well-rounded fighters from the Wushu-based stable. 'The King' seamlessly translates his power, speed and explosiveness from standup to the ground.

For Akhmetov, the former Greco-Roman wrestling champion has more than just clinches and double-leg takedowns. 'The Kazakh' has shown that his striking should be taken seriously after he beat ONE Championship flyweight contender Reece McLaren on the feet.

This is quite an interesting match as the tale of the tape isn't as black-and-white as many might perceive it to be. Both are known specialists but are still competitive outside their usual skillset. It sure is going to be an interesting battle to see.

Watch the full match preview here:

Team Lakay showcases their old and new blood at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

ONE Championship aims to close out the year in grand fashion with Winter Warriors II.

Set for December 17, the event will close out an epic 2021 by showcasing an all-MMA main card, which will feature four members of the renowned Filipino stable Team Lakay Wushu.

Known to be one of the most feared MMA teams in Asia, the Filipino stable has produced five ONE world champions through the years. At Winter Warriors II, Team Lakay will try to showcase their dominance yet again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Be sure to tune in on December 17 to watch the drama and action unfold. For more information on the card, check our fight card predictions here.

Edited by Harvey Leonard