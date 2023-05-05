ONE Fight Night 10 vlog goes behind the scenes in Johnson and Moraes’ Colorado camps

The countdown for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III begins with the return of former ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes, who challenges the defending king Demetrious Johnson.

ONE Championship’s most decorated flyweight star Adriano Moraes has a goal coming into the foray on May 5 and that is to reclaim his lost belt. The Brazilian standout began his MMA journey in his country of Brazil, competing in jiu-jitsu at a young age to initially fend off bullies.

He never believed he would now be standing at the precipice of another world title with the greatest flyweight of all time, ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson.

Johnson in comparison, returns to what could possibly be his last venture in MMA. He’s ready to put everything on the line again for the third time to cement his legacy amongst the greats in ONE Championship with a successful world title defense.

Before Johnson and Moraes throw down on May 5, check out behind the scenes footage of their training camps in Colorado below:

Johnson looks like he had a good training camp this year. Besides being in the spotlight, promoting his fights and talking about anime, he’s been training diligently with UFC living legend Henry Cejudo to cover all his bases.

According to Cejudo, the American star has improved his ground game significantly, continuing to absorb new knowledge as if he were fighting in his prime. It will be very intriguing to see what else Johnson brings to the table this Friday, especially against a confident and younger jiu-jitsu stylist like Moraes.

As seen in the vlog, Moraes has leveled up his stand-up just as much as his jiu-jitsu. With the help of American Top Team striking coach Katel Kubis, he’s looking sharper and more precise by the day.

Going in, Moraes’ job is to ensure there are no mistakes this time as he tries to avenge his first KO loss this Friday.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III goes down on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado. The blockbuster event will be available to stream live in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

