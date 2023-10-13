ONE Fight Night 16 breakdown: Jonathan Haggerty's 4 most dangerous weapons

When it comes to pure and unadulterated striking, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is perhaps the most mesmerizing fighter to watch.

The world will once again witness the full artillery of ‘The General’ when he figures in a champion vs. champion showdown against a fellow master in the striking arts, Fabricio Andrade.

The vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne will have a new ruler on November 3 in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

‘Wonderboy’, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, will indeed be in for the fight of his life against a highly technical yet equally brutal opponent.

Here are Jonathan Haggerty’s four best weapons that Fabricio Andrade must be wary of at ONE Fight Night 16.

#4. Dynamic footwork

Much has been said about Haggerty’s dazzling and unpredictable strikes, which is only made possible by his underrated footwork.

The British sensation is extremely light on his feet. Haggerty is a master of cutting angles, which allows him to effectively counterstrike from range.

The great Muhamad Ali would have been proud of ‘The General’s footwork, since he “floats like a butterfly, and stings like a bee.”

Moreover, Haggerty is even adept at switching to a southpaw stance when attacking and defending, which frustrates even the most experienced strikers in the world.

#3. Insane push kicks

Remember that iconic “This is Sparta!” scene from the film, 300? Well, unfortunate souls who dare battle Haggerty feel the wrath of those ferocious push-kicks each time.

The 26-year-old loves to throw that stabbing left push kick to dictate the range of the bout. Plus, Haggerty doesn’t discriminate, and he targets his opponents’ leg, body, and head.

Even ultra-tough Thais Rodtang and Sam-A were sent flying by the sheer force of those teap kicks.

It’s indeed one of Haggerty’s signature tools that allows him to disrupt the opposition’s rhythm and set up his own plethora of devastating combinations.

#2. Sharp left high kicks

Those who got blasted by Haggerty’s push kicks often get so angry that they leave themselves vulnerable to his other weapons.

Haggerty only needs a split-second to capitalize on an opponent’s loose guard by uncorking his lightning-fast left high kick.

The supreme athlete is extremely versatile with his technique and is able to seamlessly throw this moving forward or on the back foot. The agile Haggerty is also quite known for his insanely long combos, which often end with this debilitating strike.

Even Vladimir Kuzmin had no idea this kick was coming, as it landed squarely on his jaw.

#1. Concussive right hand

The well-rounded Haggerty has so many tools to end the fight, but that show-stopping right cross is arguably his most devastating blow.

Thai legend and longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nong-O Hama learned this the hard way earlier this year.

Although he does possess the power to turn this shot into a one-hitter quitter, the high-IQ fighter from the UK magnificently sets this up first using all three of his main weapons mentioned above.

Don’t let Jonathan Haggerty’s dashing good looks fool you. This world-class striker packs a ton of fight-ending power, which he’ll no doubt use in his bid for two-sport supremacy against Fabricio Andrade.

