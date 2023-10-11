“He is throwing them thangs” - Jonathan Haggerty rips his trainer apart in crazy workout

Fans are impressed by Jonathan Haggerty’s recent training video showing him shredding pads.

On November 3, Haggerty has an opportunity to further his legacy by becoming a two-sport world champion.

It’ll be easier said than done for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion as he takes on Fabricio Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world titleholder with world-class striking skills.

To prepare for the ONE Fight Night 16 main event, Haggerty recorded footage of himself ripping pads with his trainer. The video was posted on Instagram by ONE Championship with the caption saying:

“"The General" is ready to RUMBLE 💥 Will Jonathan Haggerty emerge as a two-sport World Champion on November 3 when he collides with Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? 👊 @jhaggerty_”

The comment was filled with praise for Haggerty and excitement for his upcoming fight, including the following people saying:

“Yes!!! My money is on “The General” 💯”

“God His technique is stoooooopid good”

“He is throwing them thangs 💪🏽”

“Can’t wait to see this one 🔥”

“Sounds like a video game”

“@jhaggerty_ looking sharp and on 🔥🔥🔥. Can't wait for this match up on @onechampionship”

In April of this year, Jonathan Haggerty officially moved to the bantamweight Muay Thai division. The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion was matched up against Nong-O Hama, with the latter possessing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

Haggerty was a sizeable underdog heading into that fight, but he quickly silenced the doubters. ‘The General’ secured a first-round knockout and solidified himself as one of the best Muay Thai fighters on the planet.

It’ll be intriguing to see if Haggerty can continue building momentum by defeating Fabricio Andrade inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 16 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.