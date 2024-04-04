ONE Fight Night 21 preview and predictions: Tye Ruotolo vs. Izaak Michell

Tye Ruotolo's first welterweight submission grappling world title defense is finally here in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The 21-year-old loves a good challenge and he certainly got his wish to go up against one of the fastest-rising stars in the grappling scene today.

Enter the upset-minded Izaak Michell, who will look to make Ruotolo's reign shortlived.

The Aussie standout certainly has the skills, grit, and high fight IQ to give the Atos prodigy a good scrap. Ruotolo, however, hasn't met an opponent he couldn't beat under the ONE banner by far.

As always, Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship panel has carefully analyzed this upcoming 10-minute grappling fest. Check out their picks.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in US primetime on April 5 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch this spectacle free of charge.

Vince Richards: Tye Ruotolo via submission

This is a wrestling match masquerading as a submission grappling bout. Tye Ruotolo and Izaak Michell are two of the most entertaining and aggressive grapplers on the planet right now, and I see both of them shooting for a takedown the moment the bell rings on this one.

If Michell can land the first takedown, then Ruotolo has his work cut out for him. Michell is a powerful wrestler who could pin his opponents down to lock in his holds.

Ruotolo, however, has the technical acumen to escape from the guard and get a dominant position in any way he pleases, I don't see Ruotolo gunning for a choke here. Instead, he'll use his explosiveness to isolate either and arm or a leg for his finisher.

I expect Ruotolo to pass constantly in this matchup and secure either any variation of a leg lock or a kimura for the late submission win.

James De Rozario: Tye Ruotolo via decision

It'll be a fierce and aggressive battle between these two ground game savants. Put simply, don't blink an eye when these two go toe-to-toe.

That said, my money's on Tye Ruotolo walking out of the iconic venue with his hand raised at the 10-minute limit.

The 21-year-old is as good as it gets when you take everything into account, be it guard passing, scrambling for positions, attacking for submissions, or prying his rival. And all that should equate to another classic win for the Atos affiliate.

Michell should prove his worth and ability to tango with one of the finest ground game wizards, but he'll find it hard to chain anything significant against Ruotolo.

However, that does not mean the defending king will have a field day. I expect the debuting Australian star to find a way to repeatedly frustrate the American athlete, only to fall short on the scorecards at the bell.

Ted Razon: Tye Ruotolo via decision

Given both grapplers' strong wrestling base, I expect a fun head-to-head in the first few minutes to see who can assert his dominance and complete the takedown.

Michell could even surprise the champ and secure his hooks first by shaking Ruotolo's balance for a beautiful trip. Then again, once the fight hits the mats, it's a whole different ball game.

The Aussie challenger, who's a product of the famed B-Team and John Danaher, will likely threaten with high-level leg-locks.

Then again, the Ruotolo twins have practically bulletproofed themselves from heel hooks and I expect the champ to create a scramble which should lead to a guard pass.

This one will be close, and I think Michell can even score a few catches of his own.

Ruotolo's best bet will be to put Michell to sleep with his patented D'Arce choke or perhaps an RNC because we know the stubborn and ultra-tough Aussie won't just give in and tap.

Tye Ruotolo will be challenged like never before, but I still see him emerging victorious after a 10-minute war.

Poll : Who will leave Lumpinee Stadium with the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title? Tye Ruotolo Izaak Michell 0 votes View Discussion