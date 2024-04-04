"He's dangerous with the front headlock position" - Izaak Michell particularly wary of Tye Ruotolo's signature D'Arce chokes

ONE submission grappling star Izaak Michell knows how precarious it is to leave his neck open in the presence of Tye Ruotolo.

The Aussie grappler will make his promotional debut this coming Friday, April 5, to challenge Ruotolo for his welterweight submission grappling crown. They'll meet in the first of two world title bouts at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

While Michell will stay vigilant at all fronts throughout their 10-minute war, he's particularly keen on protecting his neck at all costs.

Tye Ruotolo, after all, has forced plenty of opponents in the past to yield by cinching in his signature D'Arce choke.

As far as Michell is concerned, he won't allow the 21-year-old BJJ savant to put him in a headlock and set up his go-to submission.

The 25-year-old from Adelaide told CountFilms TV during his pre-event interview:

"My strategy to take him down is to wrestle. I have a few things I've been working on. He's dangerous with the front headlock position, so you don't want to put yourself in those vulnerable positions. I have a few things to stay out of danger but also get my shots off and put him down."

Watch the full interview:

Watching out for Tye Ruotolo's D'Arce choke is indeed a wise choice. Michell doesn't want to end up like Garry Tonon, who got caught in the same move.

Tye Ruotolo says he'll take whatever submission comes his way

Meanwhile, the champ Ruotolo won't chase after the D'Arce, considering he has every submission imaginable on his incredible repertoire.

When asked what method of submission he would prefer to catch Michell with, the Atos stud said he predicts a beautiful back-take sequence followed by some type of blood choke.

Tye Ruotolo told ONE:

"I think I'm gonna get on his back and choke him, or guillotine. I don't really know how I'm going to submit him, I just have faith that I'm gonna submit him. Whichever way it happens, I'll take."

ONE Fight Night 21 will emanate from Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium. The full event is free in US primetime for Prime Video members in North America.

