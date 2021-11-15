Jeremy Miado confident in competing against elite strawweights in ONE Championship

Jeremy Miado proved at ONE: NextGen that his win over Miao Li Tao was not a fluke. It was another knockout win with 'The Jaguar' finishing the fight at the 15-second mark of the second round.

The victory showed how much Miado has been working on his craft after not competing in ONE Championship in almost two years. With this, another potential strawweight fighter joins the stacked division that hopes to get their turn to compete for the title.

For Miado, the last two victories against Miao are something he hopes to bank on. He is patient and will look to take small steps before reaching his ultimate goal of getting into a title fight:

"I want to build my name before I challenge those in the top five. The goal is to get a shot for the title," said Miado. "This is a new Jeremy. Those in my division should be wary because my level has improved and it's unlike what I had before"

The win pushes Miado's professional MMA record to 10-4. Five of his wins have come via knockout with an additional four by decision. This was Miado's fifth fight in ONE Championship and he has won three of them so far.

Miado credits Marrok Force MMA for his improvement in ONE Championship

Before Miado's match in ONE: NextGen, the last time he stepped in the cage was before the pandemic. Even with the difficulty of fighters making ends meet, the Filipino fighter found a way to improve his fighting skills.

Miado packed his bags and left the Philippines to train at Marrok Force MMA in Bangkok. He also got to work with fellow Filipino MMA fighters Drex and Denice Zamboanga. The improvement showed during his most recent match with Miao.

"I can say that I got stronger and that's a credit to my continuous training. I've been blessed with an organized camp that has helped me with my takedown defense which made me more comfortable with my strikes because I know that whatever offense the opponent throws at me, I can defend myself well," Miado said.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The rise of Miado is something to watch out for as he patiently waits to be considered a legitimate title contender in the strawweight division.

Edited by Jack Cunningham