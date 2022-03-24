"I don't know if I could do it. She is amazing" - Champion Thanh Le in awe of new mom Angela Lee ahead of ONE X

Angela Lee will look to defend her title against Stamp Fairtex when they collide for the atomweight crown. The match will headline ONE X on March 26.

While Stamp has been extremely active in MMA, Angela Lee has been away for a few years. This Saturday will represent Lee's first fight back since having a baby.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Lee said that he is in awe of Angela Lee:

"In awe of how she's in here fight week. Taking care of the baby with her family. She's about to go through obviously like open workouts and training, this cutting weight, not eating what she would normally eat... So she can make weight."

He continued, saying how impressive this is. He also said he is not sure if he could do what she has done given how hard it must be to get back in the gym after having a child.

"I talked about it with my wife actually... I don't know if I could do it. She is amazing."

Catch our full interview with Thanh Le below:

ONE X will see two blockbuster clashes at the top of the card, Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex and Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang. Both go down on the final card of the three-part event on March 26.

Angela Lee feels the pressure after time away

With about two years away from the cage, Lee said she feels some pressure in coming back. Not to mention, the fight she is returning to is a title defense against the Atomweight Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex, plus headlining the biggest event in ONE Championship history.

On that, Angela Lee told ONE:

“There's so much pressure on my shoulders coming into this fight as it is – for me being away from the cage for about more than two years."

She added that she is looking forward to relishing the moment, which she has worked so hard for:

"And now, headlining one of the greatest cards in ONE Championship history, it's really unbelievable and I feel super honored... I've worked really hard in the past few years and I'm just proud that I was able to bring women's MMA to where it is today, especially here in Asia.”

ONE X will be a celebration of 10 years of ONE Championship. On March 26, the two top atomweight fighters will headline the Grand Finale portion. Tune in to watch the action unfold.

