Oscar De La Hoya set to make boxing return against UFC legend Vitor Belfort

Oscar De La Hoya is set to make his return to the boxing ring against former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort in a special attraction showdown.

After months of speculation, De La Hoya's return bout has officially been confirmed. De La Hoya will fight Belfort at an upcoming Triller event which is scheduled for September 11 ahead of the Mexican Independence Day weekend.

The fight was first reported by Ryan Kavanaugh. It's also been confirmed that the bout will be contested across eight rounds, with each being two minutes in length. The pair will also wear 10 oz gloves.

During Jake Paul's Triller press conference in the lead-up to his fight against Ben Askren, De La Hoya confirmed his return to boxing.

'The Golden Boy of boxing' stated that he was ready to step back inside the ring but didn't confirm an opponent right away.

However, after several weeks of speculation, it has now been noted that De La Hoya will be fighting a former UFC light heavyweight champion in the form of Vitor Belfort.

When did Vitor Belfort last compete in the UFC and did he fight again in the world of Mixed Martial Arts?

Vitor Belfort's last fight in the UFC was at UFC 224 when he faced Lyoto Machida and ended up brutally losing the fight. Machida caught Belfort with a front kick to the face and knocked his opponent out cold, almost in a similar manner to what Anderson Silva had done to Belfort in their 2011 fight.

After his loss to Machida, Belfort left the UFC, only to sign with ONE Championship in 2019. In 2020, 'The Phenom' confirmed that he would make his promotional debut against Alan Ngalani.

However, Vitor Belfort would eventually part ways with ONE Championship without even fighting for the promotion even once.

It now looks like the former UFC fighter is set to focus on his career in the world of boxing, a trend that several former UFC fighters have been following lately.

