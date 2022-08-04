"Other organizations are behind-the-door" - Anthony Pettis explains the difference between receiving guaranteed show-money and "good job checks"

Former UFC lightweight champion and veteran Anthony Pettis is one of the biggest names to have been a part of the promotion. After losing to Alex Morono in 2020, Pettis made the shift to PFL where he currently competes.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Pettis compared his lucrative payouts as a free agent to the highly competitive payout model of the UFC, saying:

“For sure bro, I’ve been part of that format for so long. Like when I became a free agent, you know that was kind of the big thing I wanted, was a guaranteed purse and a guaranteed show. Because like a lot of stuff in other organizations are like behind-the-door like 'hey we’ll give you a good job check and a bonus check'. It does equal a lot of money but you’ve got to earn that.”

Helwani was surprised to learn that in the PFL, Pettis earns the same payout irrespective of a win or loss. He echoed Pettis’s thoughts by saying that the promise of a ‘good job’ check is what keeps UFC fighters in line, which led Pettis to further say:

“For sure man, that good job check, that locker room check, the mailbox money is what we call them, that they’ll give you. Like you go home and then you got a check showing up and you know it’s definitely great to get like but it’s not written in a contract, it’s not guaranteed.”

To put it in perspective, unlike in the UFC, despite Pettis losing to Steven Ray at PFL 5, he has still been given a confirmed shot at the PFL lightweight title.

“We get to run this back in 6 weeks”, Anthony Pettis’s manager gives timeline for rematch against Steven Ray

At PFL 5, Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis lost to Steven Ray after the Scotsman secured an outstanding twister submission in the second round. The two fighters are set to share the octagon once again within six weeks, as revealed by Anthony Pettis’s manager Malki Kawa in a tweet.

Ray, who was in his second fight after a three-year hiatus, landed perhaps his biggest win of recent times.

But with Pettis already being confirmed a shot at the lightweight title, one has to wonder whether he will play it safe or go all in. We will get to find out for ourselves come August 5th.

