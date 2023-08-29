“Pain threshold is genuinely freakish” - Max Holloway recalls Conor McGregor's painful scream during their UFC fight, fans react in amazement

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor faced each other in the octagon in 2013, with 'The Notorious' claiming a unanimous decision win. However, there was a point during the fight when Holloway had his worries about McGregor.

During his recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, 'Blessed' discussed his fight against McGregor. He recalled a specific instance in the fight when the former UFC two-division champ appeared hurt and yelled in pain. It turned out the Irishman had torn his ACL, but he pushed through the discomfort and still managed to win the fight.

Fans were quickly amazed by Max Holloway's disclosure and responded with a variety of reactions.

Max Holloway explains how The Korean Zombie kept surprising him during their fight

Max Holloway and 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung stepped into the main event bout at UFC Singapore last Saturday with the anticipation of delivering an epic showdown.

And they certainly delivered, engaging in a fierce exchange of powerful strikes. Ultimately, in the third round, Holloway connected with a decisive right hand that resulted in Jung getting knocked out.

Following the defeat, Jung announced his retirement from fighting, stating that he no longer believed he was capable of becoming a world champion.

During the post-fight press conference, Max Holloway commended Jung for his resilience and unwavering determination:

"Legend, the dude's a Zombie. I hit him in the second, I thought I had him out he kept coming back and I was like, 'oh my gosh what's going on', and next thing I know he's in the third round. And then I hit him with that in the third round and I got him but he got up pretty fast too after that"

He added:

"He never ever wanted to die on his shield he's always (wanted to) die on his sword and that's why people love The Korean Zombie. That's why i love him."

Check out Holloway's comments below (from 0:55):