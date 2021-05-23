Paul Felder retires from fighting while on commentary duty at UFC Vegas 27

UFC lightweight Paul Felder has officially announced his retirement in the middle of the UFC Vegas 27 broadcast.

The camera cut to the commentary booth shortly after the women's featherweight clash between Felicia Spencer and Norma Dumont. Broadcaster Brendan Fitzgerald then revealed that Paul Felder had an important announcement to make. 'The Irish Dragon' said:

"I got the fire back a little bit when I fought RDA (Rafael dos Anjos) on five days' notice. I thought it was back [but] ever since then, I spent most of my days swimming, biking, and running, and enjoying commentary and enjoying my time with my family. I feel like it's gotten to the point where I don't have the burning desire to fight up for many more years to become the champion."

"I'm retiring officially from the sport of mixed martial arts and from the UFC."@felderpaul has called it a career 👏 #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/QGoTXPsBKQ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2021

Paul Felder cited his lack of motivation and the unlikely chance of fighting for the UFC lightweight title as his reasons for leaving the sport.

"And I always said if I don't see that title picture in the next year or so of my future that I'll retire and I'll do it for my friends, my family, and myself. To save myself. I'm 37 years old. I feel very fresh. I love the UFC with all my heart for everything that they've given me. For every opportunity that I had to be sitting here at this desk. To be working on television. Something that I've always wanted to do and I'm gonna keep doing this. And I'm retiring officially from the sport of mixed martial arts and from the UFC."

Currently ranked No.9 in the UFC’s 155-pound weight division, Paul Felder ends his career with a 16-7 record in his seven-year stint. The 37-year-old also apologized to his fellow lightweights for "holding up" the division:

"To all my opponents, I wanna say my apologies for holding up the division to all the guys behind me and all you young guns out there, chomping at the bits to get those fights to fight me. To be able to get to the belt. Well, I'm officially stepping down because it's not right to hold up the division."

Paul Felder's last fight

Felder fought Dan Hooker in New Zealand at UFC Fight Night 168, losing in a close split decision loss. Upon hearing the official result, an emotional Felder said, "that might be it for me."

But he returned to UFC Fight Night 182 nine months later in what would be his final bout in the octagon against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. Felder lost by decision after five rounds of the contest.

"I wish I had some gloves chuck up into the octagon but I pretty much did that in New Zealand. And I pretty much meant it back then," Paul Felder jested.