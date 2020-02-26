Paul Felder teases a fight at UFC Dublin

Paul Felder

Paul Felder is currently on the back of a very controversial defeat to Dan Hooker at the recently-concluded UFC Auckland event. However, despite the recent setback, Felder seems to have a positive approach and by the looks of it, 'The Irish Dragon' could possibly be looking to fight at the upcoming UFC Dublin event in August.

Felder teases UFC Dublin fight

With the UFC announcing its return to Dublin, Ireland on August 15, Felder seems to be interested in representing his country by stepping into the Octagon upon the promotion's return to Ireland for the first time in four years.

Having recently lost to Hooker in Auckland, the 34-year-old will be aiming for an early return to the Octagon, despite talks of a possible retirement from Mixed Martial Arts.

As noted, Felder recently took to Twitter and sent out the following message, claiming that he has been meaning to visit the Irish capital soon and with the UFC also set for its return to the city, it does seem like he is vouching to fight at the UFC Dublin card.

I’ve been meaning to visit Dublin again soon 😎 — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) February 26, 2020

What's next for Paul Felder?

As of now, Felder is expected to recover from the injuries that he picked up at the recent UFC Auckland card. Nevertheless, fans should definitely keep an eye out for the return of 'The Irish Dragon'.