"People getting shot for watches"- When Dricus du Plessis got honest about South Africa's crime issue, detailed growing up "in that situation"

Dricus Du Plessis’ past comments on South Africa’s crime issues have resurfaced ahead of his UFC 312 middleweight title fight against Sean Strickland. In a 2024 episode of the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, he described the harsh realities of growing up in a country where violent crime is an everyday threat.

Du Plessis spoke about the constant need for vigilance, regardless of location. Even in the wealthiest areas, people live with the fear of hijackings, robberies, and violent attacks. He recalled how his family home was broken into nearly ten times and how his current home had already faced multiple break-in attempts. He added that the risk of being targeted is high, and South Africans are forced to develop survival instincts from a young age.

Furthermore, he detailed how farm murders, knife fights, and hijackings are a daily occurrence. People are allegedy shot for watches, cars, and even cell phones. Shedding light on the crime in South Africa, du Plessis said:

"South Africa as beautiful as it is, it's public knowledge how crazy the situation is there in terms of you know the crime, the murders, the gang activity. It's unlike any place in the world. People getting shot for watches and cell phones, it happens every day all the time... Not only in certain areas, [but it happens] in all areas. No matter if you are on the Beverly Hills of South Africa."

Du Plessis added:

"You have to check yourself the whole time. If you're at a traffic light you have to be vigilant the whole time. Growing up in that situation these circumstances become normal. I mean my house got broken into growing up maybe in total 10 times. I mean the house that I live in, my personal house now, got broken into three or four times already."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below:

Dricus du Plessis claims he's "the biggest dog in the UFC" ahead of Sean Strickland clash at UFC 312

Dricus Du Plessis won UFC middleweight gold last year in a razor-close battle with Sean Strickland. Now, he prepares to defend his title against the American at UFC 312. While becoming champion was a milestone, du Plessis sees it as just one step toward his ultimate goal.

For him, the real mission is to become the greatest fighter of all time. That ambition fuels him through grueling training sessions and moments of exhaustion. Previewing the upcoming fight against Strickland in an interview with UFC, du Plessis said:

"For him to win this fight in their mind, what they are planning — ‘If you wanna have a shot, we have to make this a dog fight. There is not a man that loves the dogged place of uncomfortability like I do. I thrive there, I live there, I train there. It’s my house, that’s where I do my best work is when we get into the trenches. If they make this a dog fight, I am going to beat [him] before the end of the second, because I am the biggest dog in the UFC.” [H/t: ufc.com]

