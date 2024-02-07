"People said this guy is very famous" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov swore he didn't know who Drake was at UFC 229 Conor McGregor weigh-in

Khabib Nurmagomedov admittedly has limited knowledge of the contemporary Western music and entertainment industry. MMA fans experienced this when 'The Eagle' said he didn’t know who Drake was.

In 2018, Nurmagomedov fought Conor McGregor at UFC 229, one of the biggest PPV events in the sport’s history. Canadian rapper Drake extended his support to the Irishman in the fight and accompanied him at the weigh-ins.

During his appearance on the Full Send Podcast in 2022, Nurmagomedov said that he didn’t know Drake was a famous person and was not familiar with the music he created:

“Honestly, I swear I don't even [know who Drake was] before he was on the corner of Conor McGregor. People say this guy is very famous. I swear I didn't know this guy. I don't know this guy like they say. Maybe I hear his music somewhere in street or something but I didn't know this guy.”

Watch him make the statement below (34:19):

The MMA world in recent years has experienced a peculiar phenomenon. Fighters that Drake supports or bets his money on seemingly lose the fights and it has come to be known as the infamous ‘Drake curse’.

Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor is one such example as ‘The Eagle’ defeated the Irishman to retain his UFC lightweight title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov names his favorite musicians from the USA

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not familiar with Drake but he is not completely unaware of American music. ‘The Eagle’ has a list of favorite American rappers and continuing further in the podcast, he said:

“Before when I was young, [I listened to guys] like Eminem, 50 Cent, Tupac. I’m gonna be honest. [For a] Long time I haven’t played music."

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired with an undefeated 29-0 record as a professional MMA fighter. He popularized the Dagestani style of wrestling in the UFC and holds the record for most title defenses in the UFC lightweight division’s history (3) with Frankie Edgar and Benson Henderson.

Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov are the next generation of fighters from his team who seem to have the potential to replicate his dominance in their respective divisions.