"They want to bring the big stars of the sport together"- Kayla Harrison reveals PFL's plans to do cross promotional fights on their pay-per-view shows

Kayla Harrison has spoken about preliminary plans for the PFL to put on cross-promotional fights.

The debate surrounding where Harrison would end up had been ongoing for months prior to her re-signing with the PFL a few weeks ago. It was a move that took some by surprise, whereas others were only surprised to see that she took so long to sign on the dotted line.

The big question now is a simple one: who is she going to fight?

The Olympian has won back-to-back lightweight titles in the PFL and alongside that, she's also been able to take home a sum of $2 million. Under the new Super Fight Series, though, Harrison has revealed that she could well take on foes coming over from other promotions.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Harrison said:

“The PFL is going to launch a Super Fight Series. I believe it’s going to be on PPV, and they want to bring the big stars of the sport together. They want to bring different promotions, different everything together and have these super awesome fights that the fans want to see. So yeah, that’s on the PFL to make happen but I’m excited to be a part of it. I believe in it, and I’m really very hopeful.”

Watch Kayla Harrison's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Who could Kayla Harrison fight?

There are certain opponents in the UFC, Bellator, Invicta and potentially other promotions that Kayla Harrison could meet and have it be dubbed a superfight. However, the first of those two companies stands out above the rest.

A move down to featherweight would be a virtual guarantee if the judoka was to face some of the bigger names, with Cris Cyborg being the likeliest from over in Bellator. It's a fight we've seen talked about for a long time and both women seem particularly interested in making it happen.

Kayla Harrison @KaylaH Dang it. I went too far. Cris please fight me! I won’t use judo just wrestling. Dang it. I went too far. Cris please fight me! I won’t use judo just wrestling. https://t.co/1STSXA9ODb

On the flip side, UFC featherweight queen Amanda Nunes may be free once she's had her bantamweight rematch with Julianna Pena later this year. A Nunes-Harrison bout would undoubtedly be one of the biggest fights in women's MMA. It's a long shot that the UFC will cross-promote in such a manner, but in this game, you should never say never.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by C. Naik