Phetjeeja optimistic she could fight Stamp Fairtex one day: “That might actually happen”

Phetjeeja believes there’s a chance she will fight Stamp Fairtex in the future.

Stamp Fairtex has emerged as one of the biggest superstars in ONE Championship. The multi-sport combat fighter has been an inspiration for Thai fighters, including 'The Queen,' who hopes to fight Stamp one day.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, the 21-year-old has this to say about potentially fighting Stamp:

“That might actually happen in the future, but we have to [decide] if it’s kickboxing or Muay Thai or what would it be.”

Phetjeeja made her ONE Championship debut on March 17 with a combined Muay Thai and kickboxing record of 202-12. She was matched up against Fani Peloumpi and quickly made a statement by securing a second-round knockout

Two months later, ‘The Queen’ returned to action and secured her second win under the ONE banner. The 21-year-old finished the job earlier this time by taking out Ines Pilutti in the first round at ONE Friday Fights 16.

On July 14, Phetjeeja looks to continue climbing the ONE atomweight Muay Thai division by winning her third fight in the calendar year. The former WMC Muay Thai world champion has been matched up against Lara Fernandez.

The Spaniard is coming off a split-decision win against Dangkongfah Banchamek in December 2022.

Fernandez and ‘The Queen’ will meet at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The July 14 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

