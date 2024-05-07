The new rankings after UFC 301 saw some significant changes in several divisions. Meanwhile, the legal case against the Road House remake saw some development.

Post-UFC 301 rankings see Jose Aldo's return and other changes

The official rankings have been released after the recently concluded UFC 301. The changes were initially reported by John Morgan on X before reflecting on the official website.

Among the major changes was Steve Erceg moving up a spot to No. 9 in the flyweight rankings despite losing a decision to the champion, Alexandre Pantoja. Jose also re-entered the bantamweight rankings at No. 8, having outclassed Jonathan Martinez, who slipped down to No. 14. Aldo's addition kicked Ricky Simon out of the list.

Elsewhere, Michel Pereira debuted at middleweight at No. 13 and Caio Borralho moved up two spots to No. 12. Iasmin Lucindo debuted at strawweight at No. 13 after her win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who fell to No. 15.

'Road House' remake makers respond to legal case

The makers of Conor McGregor's Hollywood debut movie, Road House, are in a legal battle with the scriptwriter of the 1989 original that featured Patrick Swayze.

R. Lance Hill, who penned the script of the original movie under the pseudonym David Lee Henry, sued Amazon Studios, MGM Studios, and United Artists over "blatant copyright infringement" in the remake.

According to Deadline, the defendants filed a counterclaim on May 3 stating:

"Plaintiff’s Complaint ignores the well-established rule of copyright law that the author of a work made for hire is not the individual who created the work."

In layman's terms, Hill cannot claim to own the original script as it was written as a work made for hire at his own company, Lady Amos Literary Works, which granted the copyrights to the script to United Artists in 1986 after the completion of the writing process.

Matt Brown explains why he retired

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Matt Brown revealed why he decided to retire from MMA. He shared that UFC offered him to fight Max Griffing a few months ago, but the prospect of getting inside the octagon again did not excite him as before. That's when he knew it was time to hang up the gloves.

He said:

"The UFC did make me an offer a few months ago for a fight. I remember I woke up one morning and I saw the email, and my d*ck didn’t get hard. I didn’t get a feeling down my spine. I wasn’t excited."

