5 Potential UFC Super-Fights we could witness in the next 9 months 

Four months into the year and the UFC fans have already been spoiled with incredible fights. Starting with Max Holloway’s brilliance, followed by brutal knockouts from Cory Sandhagen, Derrick Lewis, and Franics Ngannou. The drama hasn’t stopped there. We also got to watch Israel Adesanya’s first loss in MMA, Amanda Nunes’s domination, and a lot more. It is safe to say that the year has gotten off to a banger. What could make UFC's 2021 even better? SUPER-FIGHTS.

Here's a list of 5 super-fights that are very intriguing and would get the fans to pay big bucks to watch it.

5) Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones for the UFC Heavyweight title

Of course, the first one on the list has to be for the title, “The baddest man on the planet”. The stars have aligned perfectly for the greatest light heavyweight of all time, Jon Jones, to face the newly crowned heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou’s first shot at the heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic wasn't a successful attempt. But for a man who had trained for just 5 years before fighting for the title, the loss proved to be a blessing in disguise.

At UFC 260, a calm and composed Ngannou showcased improvements in all facets of the game and, most importantly, in wrestling. It will be interesting to see if he can replicate a similar game plan against a more versatile fighter like Jones.

Will the dominance of Jones continue at the heavyweight division?

An Octagon time of fewer than 10 minutes in his last 5 fights, speaks volumes about Ngannou's knockout powerf, and Jones could very well fall prey to that. Having said that, Jones's adaptability and his fight IQ, which are two of his biggest weapons, could prove to be a deciding factor.

Hopefully, the UFC and Jones can set aside their differences and get the deal done for this fight.

4) Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya

A little weight might have helped Izzy in his move up to the light heavyweight division

Imagine the prevalent animosity on social media translating to the build-up and the actual fight. A fight between these two men could have been very close to reality if Izzy had beaten Jan Błachowicz at UFC 259.

Apart from the loss, one alarming concern for Izzy might be the ease with which Jan secured takedowns. Izzy could not impose his will on a much bigger opponent in Jan and was taken down thrice. This particular stat could prove to be a vital factor in how a fight between Jones and lzzy would play out.

With Izzy intending to go back to 185-pounds and Jones setting his sights on the heavyweight gold, the timeline and huge weight differences are against this bout happening anytime soon.

Nevertheless, if this fight happens, it has the potential to be one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

3) Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko 3 for the UFC Bantamweight title

Time for the trilogy

Two of the most dominant champions in UFC at the moment. It is hard to argue against a trilogy between these two incredible women, given the fact that Valentina won the second fight in the eyes of many. Since then, Valentina has made the flyweight division her own.

With Nunes coming off yet another dominant win against Megan Anderson and given the lack of worthy opponents in both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, Valentina could prove to be a worthy challenger for the bantamweight title.

2) Valentina Shevchenko vs Zhang Weili

UFC 248 Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk, the ultimate war

Styles make fights and stylistically, what a cracker of a fight this is. The strawweight champion against the flyweight champion. Both are set to defend their respective titles at UFC 261, and with fans at the stadium, what a scene it would be if they called each other out. One can only imagine.

UFC 255: Shevchenko v Maia

Even though Valentina had some trouble in her last fight against Jennifer Maia, there are not enough quality opponents in the flyweight division right now. Even UFC president Dana White has previously echoed his interest in booking it.

In the post-fight conference at UFC 255, Dana White, when asked about the potential opponents for Valentina, revealed:

"I think the fight that makes more sense is... [Zhang] Weili”.

If they both come out victorious at UFC 261, it's only a matter of time.

1) Jorge Masvidal/Dustin Poirier vs Colby Covington

The man whose career was built at American Top Team

Time and time again, we have seen former teammates settling their differences inside the octagon. These fights sell big-time. Historically we have seen this in the fights between Chuck Liddell-Tito Ortiz, Jon Jones-Rashad Evans, TJ Dillashaw-Cody Garbrandt and many more.

Similarly, with a whole history of bad blood behind them, Masvidal and Colby should settle their differences inside the octagon. The former friends turned foes, throwing it down in the middle of the octagon would look wonderful, but wait, there's more.

How about throwing Dustin Poirier in the mix? Poirier mentioned during his JRE appearance that he would be open to fighting Nate Diaz at 170.

"El Diamante"

"Before I'm done fighting, I'll go up to 170. Yeah, I'll go up to 170 to fight Nate."

If he’s willing to go up to 170 to fight against Nate, why not Colby? Because the story with Colby is similar to that of Jorge, with the theme of betrayal still raw. Coming off his win against Conor McGregor, the UFC should capitalize on the momentum that Poirier is on.

With fans back in the stands, one can only imagine the kind of reception that these fights could garner.