Power Slap 12: Isaih Quinones vs. Branden Bordeaux: Full results

The Power Slap 12 professional slap fighting event transpired at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on March 7, 2025. The broadcast team notably highlighted that Power Slap 12 was the first-ever Power Slap event to be aired for free on YouTube.

Ad

The event's headlining match witnessed Isaih Quinones put his Power Slap middleweight championship on the line against Branden Bordeaux. It was a rematch of their Power Slap 10 showdown, wherein Quinones had defeated Bordeaux via second-round TKO in December 2024.

On the other hand, the co-headlining match pitted Robert Trujillo against Dakota McGregor with the Power Slap lightweight championship on the line.

A featured matchup on the card was former UFC star and BKFC veteran Paige VanZant, who was returning to Power Slap for her third professional slap fighting match, all under the Power Slap promotional banner.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#1. Main event: Branden Bordeaux exacts revenge against Isaih Quinones

The headlining match saw Isaih 'The Puerto Rican Pretty Boy' Quinones start the fight. His first slap initially appeared to be rather unimpactful. Nevertheless, it turned out that it inflicted considerable damage to Bordeaux's nose.

The Power Slap 12 commentary team, including UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC middleweight champion Michael 'The Count' Bisping, speculated about whether his nose had been broken. Bordeaux dealt with some bleeding from his nose, and he was attended to by medical professionals, including the cutman.

Ad

Thankfully, the fight wasn't stopped, and he got his turn to land a slap against his longtime rival. Bordeaux's first slap turned out to be the last of the fight, as he landed a thunderous strike that knocked Quinones down. Quinones attempted to get up, but he seemed to be stunned, and the referee chose to wave the fight off.

Just like that, Branden 'The Butcher' Bordeaux avenged his December 2024 defeat and was crowned the new Power Slap middleweight champion, courtesy of a first-round TKO victory at Power Slap 12.

Ad

Watch Bordeaux's TKO of Quinones below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Robert Trujillo displays iron chin against Dakota McGregor

The Power Slap 12 co-headlining match saw Robert 'The Real Deal' Trujillo take on Dakota 'The Maritime Menace' McGregor for the inaugural Power Slap lightweight championship. McGregor won the coin toss and opted to strike first. In round one, his slap didn't seem to have much of an effect on Trujillo. Also, the latter's slap didn't appear to have much of an effect on McGregor in that round.

Ad

Round two was a different story, however, as Trujillo almost secured a spectacular stoppage with a well-placed and powerful slap. The second round began with McGregor going first and landing a huge slap on his foe that didn't faze the iron-chinned Trujillo at all. On the contrary, Trujillo responded with a thunderous slap that knocked McGregor down.

McGregor made it back to his feet before the referee could count him out, but that was a close call nonetheless. The momentum of the fight looked as though it had massively shifted in Trujillo's favor, not only because of the knockdown that he scored but also due to his apparent resilience against McGregor's slaps.

Ad

Round three saw Trujillo easily absorb another shot from McGregor and return the favor with a powerful slap that appeared to wobble McGregor. Round four was more of the same, with Trujillo seemingly getting the better of McGregor. Similarly, in round five, Trujillo seemed to absorb his opponent's slap well, and he then landed a solid strike against McGregor.

Ultimately, the judges scored the fight for Trujillo, handing him a unanimous decision win and crowning him as the inaugural Power Slap lightweight champion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3. Paige VanZant shines in latest Power Slap outing, demands world championship opportunity

Moreover, the featured match on the Power Slap 12 card was Paige VanZant vs. Mikael-Michelle Brown. The back-and-forth women's flyweight matchup saw VanZant secure a unanimous decision victory. Round one seemed to be one wherein Brown landed the stronger slap, but VanZant's technique took over in rounds two and three.

Ad

Neither fighter seemed wobbled by the blows, but '12 Gauge' appeared to land the more powerful strikes, which ultimately helped her bag the victory on the judges' scorecards.

Furthermore, VanZant expressed interest in becoming a Power Slap champion in the women's realm, suggesting that Power Slap founder and UFC head honcho Dana White ought to extensively introduce women's titles to Power Slap.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Power Slap 12 results: Paige VanZant, Christapher Thomas, Ke'ali'i Kanekoa, and others secure victories

Check out the full card results for Power Slap 12 below:

Main Card

Branden Bordeaux def. Isaih Quinones (C) via TKO in round one

Robert Trujillo def. Dakota McGregor via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45)

Paige Vanzant def. Mikael-Michelle Brown via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Dorian Perez def. Pono Pau via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Ad

Preliminary Card

Christapher Thomas def. Christopher Debow via KO in round two

Reiley Montoya def. Anthony Defrank via KO in round one

Wes Mena def. Aaron Turner via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Ke'ali'i Kanekoa def. Wesley Drain via KO in round two

Watch the Power Slap 12 event below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.