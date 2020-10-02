Preview: UFC Fight Night – Holm vs Aldana

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana

Following a massively successful UFC 253, pay-per-view that took place last weekend at the Yas islands in Abu Dhabi, where Israel Adesanya demolished Paulo Costa in the main event to retain his UFC Middleweight title, the promotion brings to us another action-packed card - UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana this weekend.

The card featuring 11 fights will be headlined by a women's bantamweight spectacle between former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm and #6 ranked Irene Aldana. The co-headliner features a heavyweight scrap between Yorgan de Castro and Carlos Felipe while Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Peña, Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else, and Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic make up the rest of the main card.

Check out the fights featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Aldana below -

Women Bantamweight Bout (Main Event) - Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Heavyweight Bout (Co Main Event) - Yorgan De Castro vs. Carlos Felipe

Women Bantamweight Bout - Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Peña

Bantamweight Bout - Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else

Middleweight Bout - Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic

The main event between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana has plenty at stake for both fighters because the winner of this fight is most likely to go on to challenge the reigning champion, Amanda Nunes, next.

After failing to reclaim the bantamweight title last summer, Holly Holm got a big win in January against Raquel Pennington at UFC 246. Holm has won each of her last three non-title fights and is one of the most accomplished fighters in the UFC. Speaking to the media ahead of her fight with Irene Aldana, Holly Holm said -

“She has that potential. We’ve anticipated for a while now that I’d be fighting her at some point. She’s one of those who I feel every time you see her fight, you see an improvement in her from the last time you saw her. That makes her a threat. We have to wonder, ‘What is she going to come with this time?’ She keeps improving, improving and improving and with someone like that, they’re obviously headed somewhere. This is a big fight for me and my team and we want to win this fight.”

Irene Aldana will be entering the Octagon this weekend with a lot of momentum on her back, having won five of her last six fights. Aldana has proved that she is equally good at stand up as well as a ground game by earning 6 knockouts, 3 submissions, and 3 decisions so far. However, the fight against Holm will be her biggest test yet. Speaking about the fight to media, Irene said -

“I think every fight is my toughest fight since I started this career. This is my hardest fight, she is well-rounded, strong, experienced, and has fought great fighters. I am here for a reason and I think it is a great matchup. I think it’s going to be a back and forward fight. We are both strikers, but we can take the fight to another level. I just see myself winning against Holly Holm. That is the main goal to go for that title and I am doing everything I can to earn it.”

