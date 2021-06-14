"Proud of you Uso" - 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson congratulates Israel Adesanya on his UFC 263 win over Marvin Vettori

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has a fan in WWE icon 'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson. The legendary pro-wrestler and blockbuster Hollywood star posted on Instagram to congratulate the Kiwi fighter on his successful title defense against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

"Proud of you Uso and like we talked about, we never just want to play in the game - we want to change the way the game is played," Johnson wrote.

Israel Adesanya is one of the most theatrical fighters in the UFC, as he's known for his elaborate entrances and unique walkout outfits. 'The Last Style Bender' took his showmanship to the next level at UFC 263, using an exit song after cutting a WWE-style promo to close the show.

His choice of tune? The Rock's iconic entrance music.

Evidently, 'The Rock' was pleased with Israel Adesanya's subtle shoutout. The former multi-time WWE world champion said it was a "cool surprise" to hear 'Electrifying' by Jim Johnston play after Israel Adesanya's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

The fighter from Auckland, New Zealand, reciprocated the gesture on his Instagram stories. Israel Adesanya borrowed a catchphrase from 'The Brahma Bull' to acknowledge the message:

"Know your role and shut your mouth!"

Israel Adesanya's Instagram story

Israel Adesanya remains the middleweight king

'The Last Style Bender' displayed absolute dominance in the main event of UFC 263, outclassing his challenger for five rounds to defend his title. At the end of the contest, all three judges awarded the decision 50-45 in favor of Israel Adesanya.

With his third successful title defense, Israel Adesanya went 2-0 up against Marvin Vettori. Their initial encounter three years ago ended in a narrow split decision win for the Kiwi cage fighter.

With this victory, Israel Adesanya also scored a much-needed bounce back. He had his undefeated streak snapped by UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

The Rock's involvement with the UFC

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson puts the BMF title around Jorge Masvidal's waist

Dwayne Johnson has appeared on a UFC broadcast in the past. The Hall-of-Fame WWE star graced the octagon when he awarded the celebratory 'BMF' (baddest motherf***er) title to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

'Gamebred' defeated fellow UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz via TKO in the third round to claim the commemorative championship belt.

Edited by Avinash Tewari