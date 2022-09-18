"Pumping out these cards with the cheapest laborers" - Fans accuse Dana White of stuffing UFC cards with DWCS fighters, Cris Cyborg agrees

Dana White has come under criticism for setting up underwhelming UFC cards stuffed with fighters from DWCS.
A Twitter post by @Fight_Ghost recently noted that UFC Fight Night on Saturday headlined by Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong had 13 DWCS graduates. The post also took a dig at the UFC boss for organizing cards with fighters who are likely to be the lowest-paid on the roster. @Fight_Ghost wrote:
"13 of the fighters on tonight's UFC card are from the contender series. What a racket Dana has going. Pumping out these cards with the cheapest laborers."
Former UFC fighter Cris Cyborg also agreed to the post, accusing White of using cheap labor. According to the Bellator featherweight champion, more UFC veterans will be released in coming times to be replaced by 'cheaper talent'. Cyborg wrote:
"Few understand this."
"You’re about to watch all the veterans finally getting paid slowly “retire” this year because the cheaper talent will be used to fill cards"
Others, however, found nothing wrong with Dana White making money and lauded the UFC chief's business acumen. @Suro3318 wrote:
"At the end of the @danawhite is running a business, and he is doing an amazing job at it, and that’s why he is successful and everyone that is coming up is working hard at getting to the #UFC."
Dana White's message to DWCS fighters after underwhelming Season 6 opener
The DWCS Season 6 opener was the second time in the show's history that Dana White offered only one UFC contract.
Three of the four fights on the card went to a decision and only Joe Pyfer earned a UFC contract with a second-round TKO win over Ozzy Diaz.
White, who urged former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta to watch the event, was thoroughly disappointed with the level of performances. The 53-year-old had a clear message regarding what he expected from hungry UFC aspirants on Tuesday night. The UFC boss said during the post-fight presser:
“We go out, we put all this time and effort into finding the most talented unsigned guys in the world, and I don’t give a sh*t what you did yesterday, two years, through the rest of your career,” White said. “Right here, right now show me, show the media members that are here, and show the rest of the world who you are. Who are you?"
