'Punches are born, not made'- Teddy Atlas details key insights that led to faith in Francis Ngannou amidst overwhelming odds favoring Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou took on the most daunting challenge of his career, on paper at least, this past Saturday when he faced Tyson Fury in a boxing match. Despite operating mainly as a striker in most of his MMA bouts, hardly anyone gave Ngannou a chance against Fury besides a puncher's chance.

'The Gypsy King,' as the reigning WBC heavyweight champion and undefeated boxing phenom, was widely regarded as being vastly more skilled in the squared circle. However, come fight night, Francis Ngannou stunned everyone in attendance by dropping and going skill for skill with Tyson Fury.

In fact, his performance was so impressive that many believe Ngannou should have been given the decision. However, that he was declared the loser of a closely contested split decision led to calls of a robbery. In light of the bout's result, renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas offered his thoughts:

"I said that Ngannou could surprise you, that he's got a chance. Let's get right to it, why I said he had a chance. I said he had a chance because he's athletic, he's a great athlete. Anyone who could be 6'5" and 270 pounds and throw kicks at someone's head, then grapple on the floor and do jiu-jitsu and everything else, they're athletic. And he has that great eraser. I say punches are born, not made. He had that great eraser that can make up for a lot of shortcomings."

Catch Teddy Atlas' comments below (13:22):

While Francis Ngannou wasn't awarded the decision that many felt, and still feel, that he was rightfully owed, he gave a great account of himself, especially given how little of a chance he was given of beating Fury.

Francis Ngannou's other potential heavyweight boxing blockbuster

Prior to booking a bout with Tyson Fury, another heavyweight boxer had caught Francis Ngannou's attention. Fellow knockout artist Deontay Wilder expressed interest in facing The Predator,' especially after he did promotional work for the PFL, to whom Ngannou is currently signed.

There were even rumors that Wilder was considering an MMA bout in addition to a boxing match. Now that Ngannou's stock has risen after his stellar performance against Tyson Fury, a boxing match (and subsequent MMA fight) with Deontay Wilder may be fully on the table.