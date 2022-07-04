Boxing Works coach Bryan Popejoy shares rare footage of Janet Todd in training for Lara Fernandez

Boxing Works coach Bryan Popejoy shared some very rare footage of Janet Todd training for Lara Fernandez ahead of their ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title bout at ONE 159.

The American world champion has been absent from social media in order to focus on training. As Sportskeeda MMA reported, she hasn’t posted anything since May 2021. Fans have not been privy to the details in regards to her preparations for her upcoming showdown with Lara ’Pizza Power’ Fernandez until recently.

'JT' has given the green light to her boxing coach with behind-the scenes footage of herself doing some drills on a heavy bag.

Popejoy uploaded the video to his Instagram page with the caption:

"3 weeks out. Bagwork from @jmcoakle”

The response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive for 'JT'.

One fan said:

"I wanna be like @jmcoakle when I grow up.”

Another superfan said:

"She gets more jacked by the day 💪🏻”

As ONE 159 draws nearer, Janet Todd will showcase her talents under Muay Thai rules against promotional newcomer and WBC and ISKA World Champion, Lara Fernandez.

After capturing kickboxing gold in a rematch against Stamp Fairtex in 2020, the logical step for ‘JT’ was to compete for the Muay Thai strap in the same weight class.

Deeply rooted in Muay Thai, Janet Todd made her transition back to the sport seem effortless. With back-to-back victories against Alma Juniku and Anne Line Hogstad, the 36-year-old world champion aims to become a two-sport world title holder.

You can watch Janet ‘JT’ Todd potentially capture interim gold on Friday, July 22 on ONE Superapp.

The body kick finish that secured Janet Todd’s claim for the Muay Thai belt

Janet Todd secured her claim for the Muay Thai belt after a spectacular body kick finish against Annie ‘Ninja Line’ Hogstad at ONE on TNT II.

In the lead up to their event, 'JT' told ONE:

"When I win against Anne, that’ll mean I’ve won against the #3 and #4 contender. So that puts me in the forefront to fight for that belt. It’ll be a dream come true for me but also cement my place as being the best in the world.”

'JT' worked her magic and put on a masterful performance against the former two-time ISKA Muay Thai World Champion. When it came to speed and power, JT had the upper hand. Todd sealed the deal with a beautiful right kick to the liver, sending Hogstad to the mat in the final round.

Only 3 weeks away, Janet Todd is that much closer to making her dreams come true as the next two-sport world champion at ONE 159.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far