5 reasons why Cory Sandhagen is the favorite against T.J. Dillashaw

Streaking UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen will welcome two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw back to the octagon this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The former champion is returning to action after more than two years away. After a failed drug test in 2019, Dillashaw was slapped with a long-term suspension which expired earlier this year.

Headlining the event, Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw is going to be an instant classic with two proven finishers going at it in what's set to be a memorable headliner. The winner of the 135-pound matchup is being tipped to get a title shot against the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2, which is expected to take place little this year.

As per the betting odds, Cory Sandhagen is the favorite to be victorious in his bout against Dillashaw. Here are five reasons why:

#5. T.J. Dillashaw's PED usage

TJ Dillashaw

Dillashaw was suspended for two years by USADA after testing positive for a performance enhancement drug after his loss against Henry Cejudo. While he admitted to using EPO for his flyweight debut, it puts a big question over all of Dillashaw's past performances.

Here’s the full USADA press release on TJ Dillashaw’s two-year suspension for EPO. Dillashaw isn’t contesting it. He is eligible to return on Jan. 19, 2021. pic.twitter.com/bYcQY3sdMq — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 9, 2019

Did Dillashaw use EPO to simply aid his grueling 125-pound weight cut and to get an advantage over 'Triple C'? Or were his previous wins against Cody Garbrandt also the result of PED abuse? This became a serious question with his former teammates like Urijah Faber and 'No Love' accusing him of using prohibited substances throughout his career.

Cody Garbrandt accused Dillashaw in 2017 of showing the entire Team Alpha Male roster how to take the PEDs. During the UFC 217 pre-fight conference, Garbrandt said:

"He’s on everything. You’re the one that showed everyone how to do it on Team Alpha Male. Look at him, he has nothing to say."

So there is a chance that Dillashaw won't be as good when he comes back as a clean fighter against Cory Sandhagen on July 24, which makes 'The Sandman' a favorite.

Also Read: 3 reasons why T.J. Dillashaw can regain the UFC bantamweight title and 2 reasons why he can't.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard