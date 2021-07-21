Dustin Poirier raises 28K for charity by auctioning his UFC 264 fight kit

Dustin Poirier has previously accused Conor McGregor of not living up to his promise to donate to Poirier's charity. However, Poirier recently managed to raise a substantial amount by himself for 'The Good Fight Foundation,' which is run by the Louisiana lad and his wife Jolie.

According to a recent report by UFC on BT Sport, Poirier has managed to raise $28,000 by auctioning off his fight kit from UFC 264. The collection of items includes his fight trunks, hand wraps, gloves, walkout shirt, hat and fight night credentials. While the bidding opened at $20,000, it was closed at $28,000 on 19 July.

Another win for @TheGoodFightFDN.@DustinPoirier has raised $28,000 after auctioning his fight kit from UFC 264 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mlfi9lWSbU — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 21, 2021

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor for the second consecutive time in the main event of UFC 264. The highly anticipated trilogy fight was met with a rather anticlimatic ending as McGregor broke his leg at the end of the opening round.

The Irishman did not stop with his incessant trash talk, even as Poirier was declared the winner via TKO. However, Dustin Poirier was lauded by the MMA community for maintaining his composure.

Dustin Poirier also auctioned off his UFC 257 fight kit

It has become a tradition for Dustin Poirier over the past few fights to put his fight kits up for auction. 'The Diamond' had also auctioned off his kit from UFC 257 after handing Conor McGregor the first TKO loss of his career. While the bidding had opened at $15,000, the kit eventually sold for $26,000 on eBay.

Dustin Poirier has used his fight career to help elevate The Good Fight Foundation over the past several years. The Good Fight Foundation is teaming up with Justin Wren’s Fight for the Forgotten charity and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao to help build housing and other community assets across 42 acres of land in Uganda.

Poirier's philanthrophic endeavors also include building water wells to repair a ruined water supply at an orphanage in Uganda and building a playground for special needs children. He has also worked on supplying backpacks for more than 500 schoolchildren, and, most recently, providing transportation and tutoring for struggling youth through The Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana.

Edited by Jack Cunningham