How much money did Dustin Poirier raise for charity by auctioning his fight kit from UFC 257?

Dustin Poirier's cause for fighting at UFC 257 was not just redemption against Conor McGregor. The Louisianian was fighting for a more significant cause against the Notorious One.

Dustin Poirier's fight kit was auctioned after he handed Conor McGregor his first TKO loss at UFC 257. The final bidder offered to pay a sum of $26,000 for the fight kit. The money will be transferred to Dustin Poirier's charity, 'The Good Fight Foundation'.

Dustin Poirier has been vocal about his aspirations to give back to his community in Lafayette, Louisiana. 'The Good Fight Foundation' is a charity that Poirier started with his wife to fund the deprived communities in their neighborhood.

The charity grew into something much bigger and dearer for Dustin as they branched out into major projects, including building water wells in Uganda. Conor McGregor took note of Poirier's admiration for the charity and decided to donate $500,000 ahead of UFC 257.

After the two gladiators locked horns at UFC 257, Jolie Poirier (Dustin's wife) went backstage to express her gratitude to the McGregor family for their generous donation.

"It's going to help change a lot of people's lives."@JoliePoirier sought out @TheNotoriousMMA backstage to thank him for his $500k donation to her and @DustinPoirier's charity - @TheGoodFightFDN 🙌



(🎥 @UFC Thrill and Agony) pic.twitter.com/3HCBHNK6w3 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 30, 2021

Along with the Irishman, many other UFC superstars have donated to Poirier's charity, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway, Cub Swanson, and Eryk Anders.

“Having the foundation and seeing the difference it has made in so many people’s lives has been extremely rewarding,” the Poiriers said in an interview with the UFC. “It has given us a completely different outlook on how we can use our platform to positively impact, and influence others to do the same.”

Will Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor run it back again?

UFC 257 is set to become the second highest-selling pay-per-view in the promotion's history. This blockbuster success can be easily attributed to Conor McGregor's return after a year-long hiatus. However, Dustin Poirier stole the show with his spectacular finish in the main event.

Advertisement

With this victory, the two combatants are now even in the score. Dustin Poirier mentioned this fact and stated that he would allow Conor McGregor to have his redemption shot. The duo embraced each other backstage post-fight and discussed the possibility of a trilogy bout in the future.