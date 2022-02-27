Reinier de Ridder and Kiamrian Abbasov enjoy Singapore together 

Reinier de Ridder and Kiamrian Abbasov fought an intense battle in the main event of ONE: Full Circle for the ONE middleweight world title. After the smoke cleared, it was the Dutch star whose hand was raised in victory.

The buildup to their fight was intense, with both men explaining the ways they would destroy each other. However, a day after their encounter in the Circle, they were already posing next to each other with the brightest smiles they could offer.

It’s not just a photo opportunity either, as Reinier de Ridder shared in his Instagram stories that they even dined together.

Reinier de Ridder (3rd from left) and Kiamrian Abbasov (4th from left) sit beside each other to eat. [Photo: Reinier de Ridder's Instagram Story]

Even as he dominated their matchup, The Dutch star's respect for his opponent remained intact. During his post-fight interview, he shared his admiration for his opponent:

“He’s still the welterweight champ. I think he’s still a force to be reckoned with. He beats almost anybody in welterweight so he had a lot of balls coming up. He did his best, he was strong, but it didn’t go his way this time, so unfortunately for him.”

Reinier de Ridder wants to stay active

Following a near-flawless victory at ONE: Full Circle, 'The Dutch Knight' is looking forward to quickly getting back in action:

“Last two years I haven’t been that active. Performances were good, but I haven’t been able to be as active as I wanted because of all the restrictions, because of COVID. Now things are clearing up and I wanna make up for lost time. I want to be active, I want to be back every season, so I’ll be back in spring, I’ll be back in summer, I’ll be back in fall. I wanna be as active as possible, rack up all the belts, be the guy I invested to be.”

With two world titles in his possession and more he would like to accomplish in 2022, it looks like no one can stop Reinier de Ridder from staying active but himself.

Right after his win, 'The Dutch Knight' called out Andre Galvao to find out “who the best grappler is in these parts” by facing each other at ONE X.

He also expressed his desire to challenge the champion at heavyweight as his next step in collecting all the gold he can in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Vitaly Bigdash also issued a challenge for ‘The Dutch Knight’ following his victory over Aung La N Sang earlier in the fight.

