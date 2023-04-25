Relive the origin of Adriano Moraes’ rivalry against Geje Eustaquio ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Without a doubt, Adriano Moraes is the king of trilogies. The rivalry between himself and former ONE flyweight world champion Geje Eustaquio in particular was nothing short of pure drama and excitement.

It goes without saying that Moraes' first match against Eustaquio set things in motion for what would become a two-fight grudge war in the future.

The Brazilian rising star climbed his way up the rankings with two impressive early-round stoppages against Yasuhiro Urushitani and Kosuke Suzuki to earn his shot at the vacant ONE flyweight world title at ONE: Rise of the Kingdom.

With a belt on the line, both men put their hearts and souls into winning gold at all costs - a spectacular brawl that left the fans on the edge of their seats.

Moraes looked great, bouncing around in the cage and delivering excellent combinations on the feet. Eustaquio had trouble finding his range but eventually found more consistency with his punches in the second round.

Moraes, however, was not about that. He closed the distance and scrambled to the ground for a short time before sinking in a beautiful guillotine choke in the dying minutes of the second round.

Relive the events below:

Eustaquio and Moreas would eventually meet again in the future and tie the series 1-1 before Moraes avenged his loss by dominant decision in January 2019. Their history parallels Moraes’ present tug-of-war with ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson.

If Moraes can repeat the past, he has a good chance of beating Demetrious Johnson for a second time. Will lightning strike again for the Brazilian star?

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video goes down on Friday, May 5 in front of a sold-out stadium at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. Fans in Canada and the U.S. can watch the live show for free via Amazon Prime.

