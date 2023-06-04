Relive Rodtang’s electrifying ONE debut against Sergio Wielzen

ONE Championship is looking back at Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s impressive promotional debut back in 2018.

‘The Iron Man’ has established himself as one of the most exciting and dangerous strikers in all of the combat sports over the last few years. With 271 career wins, Rodtang is already a legend at the young age of 25. Today, the Thai superstar reigns over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division as its practically indestructible world champion.

ONE Championship is giving fans of ‘The Iron Man’ an opportunity to look back at where it all began on YouTube. They shared a video clip of his incredible debut with the promotion at ONE: Conquest of Heroes in 2018.

“Relive longtime ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon's sensational ONE debut against Surinamese warrior Sergio Wielzen in 2018!“

Rodtang’s dominance began that night as he earned a unanimous decision victory over Wielzen.

He would add three more victims to his hit list en route to a ONE world title opportunity against then-champion Jonathan Haggerty. ‘The Iron Man’ would get the nod in what many considered to be a relatively close contest. Determined to prove he was the rightful winner once and for all, Rodtang and Haggerty ran it back five months later.

On that occasion, Rodtang left no question as to whether he was deserving of a victory in the first fight, scoring a brutal third-round knockout against ‘The General’ to retain his ONE world championship.

Since then, ‘The Iron Man has added a laundry list of massive names to his resume, including Walter Goncalves, Danial Williams, and reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Joseph Lasiri.

Most recently, Rodtang defended his title once again, walking through Mexico’s Edgar Tabares with a vicious second-round elbow knockout at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

Following the contest, ‘The Iron Man’ called for a third meeting with Jonathan Haggerty, the newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Do you want to see Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty close out their trilogy in a champion vs. champion showdown?

