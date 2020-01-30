Relson Gracie released by judge after 'drug-trafficking' arrest turned out to be unfortunate 'misunderstanding'

Relson Gracie

Relson Gracie, a pioneer of jiu-jitsu and brother of UFC pioneer Royce Gracie, was arrested recently for trafficking drugs. Now, a judge has cleared him of charges and released him when it came to light that his arrest was nothing more than a 'misunderstanding'. MMA Fighting reported on the case.

Relson Gracie cleared of drug trafficking charges

At 66 years of age, Relson Gracie was recently charged with drug trafficking after the police dogs allegedly uncovered several forms of cannabis in his bag while he was traveling from Sao Paulo to Rio de Janerio. The police originally suspected that he had brought the drugs from LA.

However, since then, he has appeared before a judge, who accepted his defense that the cannabis had been for medicinal use.

His lawyer, Joao Fransisco Neto has released a statement on the subject, stating that he had brought the "cannabidiol-based medication for therapeutic purposes". The statement also disclosed that it had been obtained with a prescription.

"His arrest during a routine inspection by police officers was promptly revoked by the Judiciary. Such medication can already be imported with a mere prescription, according to a recent ANVISA resolution, which deflates any possibility of a crime being committed."

Cannabis-based medication was made legal in Brazil by ANVISA this December, which allows patients with prescriptions to purchase the product in Brazil.