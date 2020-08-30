Robbie Lawler should hang up his gloves (Opinion)

Robbie Lawler isn't someone who trash talks his opponents before fights. Robbie Lawler, after all, is a man of honor who does all his talk inside the octagon.

Robbie Lawler's most famous moments as a UFC fighter also came inside the octagon when he and Rory McDonald entered a staring contest to end all staring contests back at UFC 189. Such acts of savagery and no regard for his opponents inside the octagon is why the nickname "Ruthless" fitted Robbie Lawler perfectly.

Should Robbie Lawler finally consider retirement?

This is a surefire future Hall of Famer who is entering the twilight of his career and father time seems not too far Robbie Lawler at this point. After all, the guy turned 38 this year and is not the vintage Robbie Lawler, the welterweight champion of the world.

Ranked #13 before tonight's co-main event, the ease with which Magny dispatched Robbie Lawler was as sad as it was disturbing. Lawler has found himself outworked in his last two fights against some of the division's elite cardio fighters.

Neil Magny managed to outstrike the former champ in a near 3:1 ratio while Colby Covington made a UFC record with 541 total strikes during their fight. Robbie Lawler even in losing efforts has displayed the toughness that made him the most feared man in the welterweight division after the departure of George Saint-Pierre.

Lawler has managed to survive onslaughts from younger guys and has not been KO'd since he lost his title to Tyron Woodley at UFC 201. But the worrying factor for a guy like him is that while his chin is holding up against some of the best in the division, his skillsets are regressing with the onset of father time.

UFC President Dana White is never one to mince his words when it comes to giving his fighters the dreaded "R-Talk" and he should do the same for an aging Lawler who will probably slip out of the UFC rankings after this latest loss. Another reason why UFC and Dana should consider holding the "R-Talk" with Robbie Lawler is that he fights in one of the most dangerous divisions of the UFC.

Barring the lightweight division, no division is filled with as many assassins as the 170-pound weight class. To use a classic combat sports quote, that division is a murderer's row, and it would be really sad to see Lawler being decimated by one of UFC's up and comers in the future.

Not many fighters end up having a hall of fame resume that Lawler enjoys currently. But many of those legends like Chuck Lidell hold onto the sport for too long and hopefully, Robbie Lawler never finds himself on the list of those washed-up legends.