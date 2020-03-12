Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till reportedly set for UFC Dublin

According to an initial report from ESPN, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is reportedly close to finalizing a fight between top Middleweight prospects Robert Whittaker and Darren Till for the main event of the upcoming UFC Dublin event.

Breaking: UFC targeting Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till to headline UFC Fight Night on Aug. 15 in Dublin, per multiple sources. Not signed yet, but UFC in the process of finalizing. WHAT A MAIN EVENT. Rob? Darren? pic.twitter.com/sfklnzJINH — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 11, 2020

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker is seemingly set for a triumphant return to the Octagon in August, as the Aussie veteran is reportedly set for a showdown against Liverpool's very own Darren Till at UFC Dublin.

Whittaker, who was set for a clash against Jared Cannonier at UFC 248, eventually had to pull-out of the card due to personal issues, however, with Till also looking for his second fight in the Middleweight Division, a clash between two of 185's finest seems like the right call.

Till's last outing in the UFC took place at UFC 244 when he made his middleweight debut and defeated Kelvin Gastelum. Whereas, Whittaker, on the other hand, was last seen in the Octagon at UFC 243 when he lost the UFC Middleweight Title to Israel Adesanya.

When is UFC Dublin scheduled for?

UFC Dublin will be taking place on the 15th of August, 2020 and will be hosted at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. As of now, no fights have been officially confirmed for the show.