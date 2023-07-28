Roberto Soldic teases next ONE Championship fight during Instagram fan session

Rising MMA prospect ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic has announced this week that he will be returning to the competitive scene as soon as a date and location has been revealed.

The Croatian superstar is making plans to return this year since suffering a devastating knockout to former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

He made his announcement on Tuesday when responding to a fight fan on his Instagram story:

ERoberto Soldic's response to a fan

Although details of his return haven’t been released, fans are excited to see who matchmakers have picked as his next opponent. With his loss against Kadestam, a pending rematch against Murad Ramazanov looks a lot less certain.

In his official debut, Roberto Soldic never got further than round one with the Dagestani fighter. The match grinded to a halt when Ramazanov landed an inadvertent knee to the groin while Soldic was against the cage. The injury completely debilitated the Croatian fighter that he no longer found the strength to resume the fight.

However, despite not having the best of starts in the promotion, Soldic is still a dangerous competitor. He was up on the scorecards against Kadestam last May but unfortunately it just wasn’t his night.

His next opponent might very well be against Ramazanov but he could face other names in the growing welterweight division in ONE Championship.

Stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA for further updates on Roberto Soldic’s next welterweight bout.