Rodtang excited for chance to showcase ‘the art of Muay Thai’ in the U.S.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to show North Americans what the art of eight limbs is all about.

On May 5, ONE Championship heads to the ‘Mile High City’ for its long-awaited U.S. debut as the promotion presents ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The event will be headlined by a third meeting between ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and former titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Before fans are treated to a highly anticipated trilogy bout, the co-main event will give fans a taste of ONE Championship’s unique spin on Muay Thai as Rodtang defends his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Mexico’s Edgar Tabares. Excited about the opportunity to showcase his skills and the sport he loves in front of an American crowd for the first time, ‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I’d like to thank ONE Championship for giving me this opportunity to show the art of Muay Thai to everyone all over the world, and to have everyone in the U.S. love Muay Thai even more, and admire and support Muay Thai more,” Rodtang told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon will go into the bout with an incredible 270 career victories and an undefeated record of 11-0 in Muay Thai competition under the ONE Championship banner. Known for his brutality and showmanship inside the cage, ‘The Iron Man’ had both on full display during his last appearance. For 25 minutes, Rodtang absolutely dominated ONE strawweight titleholder Joseph Lasiri, scoring the decisive decision win.

He’ll look to give Edgar Tabares a similar experience when the 28-year-old flyweight makes his promotional debut.

Fans may not be familiar with Tabares just yet, but as the WBC’s first Mexican-born Muay Thai champion, he has more than established himself as one of the best Muay Thai practitioners in all of North America. As the owner of multiple regional titles and his own Muay Thai academy, Edgard Tarbes will look to add 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold to his collection.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

