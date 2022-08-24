ONE Championship shares Rodtang’s life journey through series of photos

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most impressive rags-to-riches success stories in combat sports. The 25-year-old Thai-born fighter has won hundreds of bouts and collected illustrious World Titles such as the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship and others.

ONE recently made a post about where Rodtang started and where he is today. On Instagram, ONE shared:

"Started fighting at just 8 years old to earn money for his family. Left home at 13 years old and traveled more than 600 miles to join the Jitmuangnon Gym. Tragically lost his mentor and father figure, Huan Jitmuangnon, to a sudden heart attack in 2018. Helped Huan's wife keep the gym doors open in the years that followed..."

The story continues that he would pick up over 250 victories in Muay Thai and titles in Omnoi Stadium and elsewhere. With his 2018 debut in ONE, within a year he would earn the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. 'The Iron Man' would defend his ONE gold and help his father beat cancer. With his worldly success, he has ensured that his parents are well taken care of.

'The Iron Man' has built an incredible life in Muay Thai. He will face a major test later this week when he faces Savvas Michael. The two meet in the semi-final round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

The highly anticipated Muay Thai showdown will go down at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs in the US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon discusses Muay Thai

The Thai-born fighter has been training and competing in Muay Thai since he was just a child. The 25-year-old is grateful for the opportunity and the strength his family instilled in him. With his success in the sport, Rodtang looks back fondly on his combat sports journey.

Speaking to ONE, 'The Iron Man' said:

“My parents raised me to fend for myself. I realized through Muay Thai, I could not only provide for myself, but for my family also ... My parents worked way harder than I have ever had to. I am indebted to them and want to repay what they did for us growing up. My mom taught me to fight for my life and to have a strong heart. Fighting can be hard sometimes – you’re often tired and sore. Still, my life was easier than theirs, so I can’t give up!”

Rodtang continued and said that he is proud of what he has accomplished. He explained:

“I’m proud of myself for being able to take care of my family at such a young age. Whatever my mom wants to eat, I make sure she has it. Even though our life used to be hard, I’m grateful every day for my parents. I will never forget what they went through for us.”

