FightTIPS' YouTuber Shane Fazen has fun sparring session with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in Texas

Shane Fazen, host of fightTIPS on YouTube, spent some time in an intense sparring session against Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Fazen shared a clip from the sparring match on his Instagram:

"So this just happened 🙃... sparring with [Rodtang Jitmuangnon] at @drivengym powered by @houseofdragonsinternational."

For practitioners of Muay Thai, being able to train with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang would be a dream. In the clip, we see the Thai striking star hammer Fazen with powerful uppercuts as he evades all of the YouTuber's strikes. Rodtang is one of the greatest strikers for good reason.

FightTIPS is a YouTube channel where host Shane Fazen teaches striking techniques to people who may be just starting out and looking to learn Muay Thai techniques. It has over three million subscribers.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion with over 250 career victories. He is currently competing in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix and has his next match booked for US prime time on August 26 at ONE 161.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael at ONE 161

ONE 161 is headlined by a world title rematch between defending flyweight king Adriano Moraes and MMA legend 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson.

This event will also see the semifinal round of the Muay Thai World Grand Prix. Rodtang is set to meet Cyprus-born striker Savvas Michael. Both Rodtang and Michael had dominant victories in the opening round of the tournament.

ONE Championship superstar Stamp Fairtex commented on the fight in an interview:

“For Rodtang and Savvas, I think Rodtang will win because he attacks better. The only way for Savvas to defeat Rodtang is to go toe-to-toe with him with a strong heart and be conscious of not falling into Rodtang’s game."

The second semifinal pits Brazil's Walter Goncalves against top pound-for-pound striker Superlek Kiatmoo9, which will take place at ONE 160 in Singapore.

Stamp is confident that we will see a Rodtang vs. Superlek final for this tournament:

“I think Rodtang and Superlek will face each other in the final. It will be a very exciting match. This has been a highly anticipated match for a long time. If they meet in ONE, it would be fun to watch.”

ONE 161 on August 26 will see the premiere of ONE Championship on Amazon Prime Video. It is looking to be a very exciting fight card indeed.

