Rose Namajunas pulled out of UFC 249 due to the death of two of her family members related to COVID-19

The reason for Rose Namajunas' withdrawal from the UFC has been revealed.

The former UFC Strawweight Champion was scheduled to face Jessica Andrade at the show.

Rose Namajunas

Last night, it was reported that Rose Namajunas has pulled out of her UFC 249 bout against Jessica Andrade due to undisclosed reasons.

However, in a recent post on Instagram, Namajunas' manager Brian Butler revealed that the reason for Rose's withdrawal from UFC 249 is due to the death of two of her family members related to the coronavirus.

Rose Namajunas pulled out of UFC 249 due to death of family members

At the upcoming UFC 249 pay-per-view, Rose Namajunas was scheduled to face Jessica Andrade in a rematch from UFC 237, however, a week prior to the show, 'Thug Rose' confirmed her withdrawal from the PPV.

It has now been confirmed that the reason for Rose's withdrawal is because the former UFC Strawweight Champion is mourning the death of two of her family members who lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

Namajunas' manager Brian Butler of SuckerPunch Entertainment released a statement on the former's behalf, as he posted the following on his official Instagram handle:

What's next?

Despite the withdrawal of Rose Namajunas from UFC 249, it has now been confirmed by Dana White himself that the pay-per-view itself has been officially canceled due to the UFC President being told by higher-ups from Disney and ESPN to not go forward with the show.

However, our prayers and thoughts are with Rose Namajunas and her family during these tough times.