Rose Namajunas reportedly pulls out of UFC 249

Former UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas is reportedly out of UFC 249.

A replacement is still to be announced for Jessica Andrade.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic around the world, UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the upcoming UFC 249 pay-per-view is still on schedule and will be hosted on a private island.

However, as per an initial report from Combate, Rose Namajunas has reportedly pulled out of the stacked UFC 249 card and will not be competing in her Strawweight fight against Jessica Andrade.

Former UFC Strawweight Champion, Rose Namajunas has reportedly pulled out of the UFC 249 card due to undisclosed reasons. 'Thug Rose' was scheduled to face Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of the evening, however, reports have claimed that the former will not be fighting at UFC 249.

BREAKING: Rose Namajunas is out of the UFC 249. By ⁦@raphamarinho⁩ and ⁦@vevyrodrigues⁩ https://t.co/IhUOZBOuiA — Marcelo Russio (@MarceloRussio) April 8, 2020

The pairing initially faced at UFC 237 when Andrade defeated Namajunas to win the UFC Strawweight Championship in a stunning performance. However, it now looks like fight fans around the world will have to wait for some time before we see this highly awaited rematch.

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled for April 18th and it has been reported that the PPV will be held in a private island booked by Dana White. Nevertheless, the main event of the show will feature Tony Ferguson in action against Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC Lightweight Title.

Whereas, the Heavyweight bout between Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is likely to be promoted to the co-main event slot.