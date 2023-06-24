Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Rose Namajunas' return, legendary Bruce Buffer's rare octagon error, and more.

#3. Rose Namajunas to make flyweight debut

Rose Namajunas is moving on from her title loss to Carla Esparza and preparing to make her flyweight debut in 2023.

After a year-long hiatus, 'Thug' will be returning to the octagon against seasoned 125-pounder Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris. The event will take place on September 2 at the Accor Arena.

The news was first reported by MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun.

Namajunas currently holds an 11-5 record in her professional career.

#2. "Are you married to the UFC?" - Shane Burgos to UFC fighters

Shane Burgos fails to see why UFC fighters stick to the promotion instead of exploring new opportunities in the MMA circuit. After competing in the promotion for six years, Burgos decided to not renew his contract and try out free agency. The decision landed him a lucrative deal with the PFL to compete in their lightweight division.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Burgos expressed surprise at UFC fighters' commitment to the promotion:

"It doesn’t make sense for fighters to not test [free agency] out especially as you go further... You’ve got guys that have been in the UFC for so many years that’s never even tried testing it out, and it’s really mind-blowing to me."

Burgos further warned the fighters about the short shelf life of an MMA fighter's career and urged them to seek out better opportunities:

"Are you married to the UFC?... They’ll replace you at the drop of a hat. Because they’re not married to you as much as you’re married to them. You can’t fall in love with three letters. You’ve got to do what’s right, and this isn’t a long career."

Ironically, Burgos may just be one of the few fighters Dana White has expressed regret about letting go, which is something even Francis Ngannou could not manage.

During a DWCS post-fight press conference, White said that they had "f***ed up" that negotiation but he was happy for Burgos. The 32-year-old later addressed White's comments on The MMA Hour, where he said that the PFL deal was a "no-brainer" since it secured his kids' future. He added that the UFC could not afford to match the offer, as it would mean every other fighter on the roster would have to get a pay hike as well.

#1. Bruce Buffer once messed up Max Holloway's introduction

Bruce Buffer is close to irreplaceable in the UFC, but even the best sometimes make mistakes.

When Max Holloway made his promotional debut at UFC 143 against a young Dustin Poirier, his hometown Waianae was mispronounced twice by the officials. First, one of the hosts, Brendan Dunne, mistakenly said that 'Blessed' was a "Waimea native." However, Holloway feels Buffer's error was worse.

"You'd never ever be worse than Bruce Buffer. [He said] Wainate."

Holloway later confronted the veteran, who readily apologized for the mistake.

Watch Holloway discuss the topic at 1:25 in the video below:

