"They literally can't match it" - Former UFC fighter who Dana White regretted letting go admits he's making "stupid amount of money" in PFL

Earlier this year, Dana White admitted that he wasn't thrilled about Shane Burgos leaving the UFC. Following his victory over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island in July, Burgos suggested that he would test free agency. He eventually found a new home, with seemingly better financial prospects.

Burgos, who's fought under the UFC banner since 2016, signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in August 2022.

PFL @PFLMMA Fighter removed: Shane Burgos

PFL Fighter added: Shane Burgos



(via Fighter removed: Shane BurgosPFL Fighter added: Shane Burgos(via @MMAFighting ❌ Fighter removed: Shane Burgos✅ PFL Fighter added: Shane Burgos(via @MMAFighting) https://t.co/0pYu3Nvdgv

The American left the UFC while in his prime, something UFC president Dana White regrets. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie ahead of his PFL debut, Burgos claimed that he's making more money with the organization than he ever did with the UFC:

"The money just spoke to me. I'm not all about the money but with that much of a difference... It's done. The deal that I've signed secures them [my kids], it secures me. It's a no brainer when I sit down and make the pros and cons chart. And when I do all the pros for PFL, I'm making a stupid amount of money."

Burgos added that there was no way the UFC could offer to match that deal:

"We knew they weren't going to match it. If they matched it, then every single fighter on the UFC roster is going to have to get a pay increase. They literally can't match it."

Watch the interview below:

Burgos will face another former UFC fighter, Marlon Moraes, in his PFL debut on November 25, 2022, at PFL 10 in New York City.

"We f**ked that one up" - Dana White on Shane Burgos' UFC exit

Shane Burgos claimed that he could not decline the lucrative deal offered by the PFL following his departure from the UFC. The American was at the crest of his popularity with the fans thanks to his entertaining fighting style.

While Dana White has made some unpopular decisions in the past, which he's unapologetic about, the UFC president does regret the decision to let Burgos leave. Speaking on the matter during a Dana White's Contender Series post-fight presser, White said:

"I'm happy for him and good for the PFL too. He's a great kid and not just an exciting, fun fighter, but he's a great person. So, yeah, good for everybody involved in that. We are not perfect, but we don't f**k up often. We don't f**k up often, but we f**ked that one up."

Dana White also revealed that while he never believed Burgos could win a championship in the UFC, he's respects the fact that the fan-friendly featherweight comes to put on a fight every single time he steps into the octagon.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"We don’t f*ck up often, but we f*cked that one up.”



Full story: Dana White admits UFC dropped the ball letting Shane Burgos sign with PFL."We don’t f*ck up often, but we f*cked that one up.”Full story: bit.ly/3A75Cjf Dana White admits UFC dropped the ball letting Shane Burgos sign with PFL."We don’t f*ck up often, but we f*cked that one up.”Full story: bit.ly/3A75Cjf https://t.co/9qQPwliklj

Poll : 0 votes