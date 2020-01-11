Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade officially confirmed for UFC 249

Thug Rose vs Andrade set for Brooklyn (Image Courtesy: MMA Fighting)

As per an official announcement made by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on various social media platforms, the highly-awaited rematch between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade has been made official for the upcoming UFC 249 pay-per-view.

Rose vs Andrade I

Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade initially squared off in the main event of UFC 237 when the former was set to mark her second defense of the UFC Strawweight Championship on 11th May, 2019.

Having captured the title by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk, 'Thug Rose' stepped into Andrade's native country of Brazil, her first fight outside of the US, as the champion was stunned in the second round of the fight via a brutal slam that knocked her out and resulted in Rose losing the Strawweight Championship.

UFC 249 gets 'Thug Rose' vs Jessica Andrade rematch

UFC has officially confirmed the addition of a highly-anticipated Strawweight bout, as Rose Namajunas is set to face Jessica Andrade in a rematch this April. The fight was initially reported by ESPN's Ariel Helwani and within the span of 24 hours, the bout has been made official by Dana White's promotion.

The rematch is on!



When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is set to take place on the 18th of April, 2020 and will be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this exciting rematch.